Two of the top teams in class 2A got together Tuesday night at Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman when the No. 4 ranked Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks hosted No. 7 Durant in a River Valley Conference doubleheader. The Golden Hawks won game one 5-4 while Durant earned a split taking the second contest 12-9. Mid-Prairie took an early lead in the first game with a pair of unearned runs in the third on three consecutive Wildcat errors. Cain Brown and Kayden Reinier scored in the inning. The Cats responded in the fifth with a four spot, to go up by two on two walks, a Mid-Prairie error and a triple from left fielder Aydin Flockhart. Mid-Prairie came back in the bottom half with a run when Will Cavanagh singled and came home on a wild pitch to make it 4-3. In the sixth, Aidan Rath changed that with one swing of the bat, launching a two-run homer to right centerfield, putting Mid-Prairie up 5-4 and freshman Karson Grout came on in the seventh to earn the save. Cain Brown recorded the win, working one inning of relief.