A new end-of-the-year tradition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After-school activities can help kids develop in many important ways, but sports aren’t for everyone. Martial arts teach impressive physical skills, but it’s the skills you can’t see that will last a lifetime. Josh Ryer is the owner and lead instructor of Ryer Martial Arts Academy in Shadyside. “Really we’re using the art as a vehicle to teach them how to listen, how to focus, empathy, work ethic, and responsibility,” Ryer said. (Photo Credit: KDKA) While you may think of martial arts as fighting, the kids actually learn just the opposite. Student Samya Lavel says, “Emotionally, it helps me by helping me calm...

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO