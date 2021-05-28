Barn dances to return at Lindaas farm

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Nash Farm will present Bewitched by the Barn, a family-friendly event features stories that become spookier as the night progresses. Guests may also enjoy popcorn and hot cider. Make sure to bring flashlights, chairs and blankets.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Volunteers are helping the Baltimore Tree Trust plant 100 trees in an empty space in the Cherry Hill neighborhood.
“The Baltimore Tree Trust is really focused on increasing the tree canopy in Baltimore city,” MedStar Harbor Hospital Green Team member Joan Plisko said.
The trees are being planted near MedStar Harbor Hospital in an area that will be called MedStar Harbor Park West. Eventually, walkways and benches will be added too.
“We really focus on highlighting neighborhoods that really aren’t accessing those resources or have access to those resources,” Baltimore Tree Trust Communications and Outreach Manager Ryan Alston said.
This project stemmed from another project at the hospital where trees were planted to help control stormwater runoff.
The money to plant the trees came from a grant from the Arbor Day Foundation. The Foundation and UPS volunteered to help plant the trees.
“Trees are good for the environment,” Plisko said. “They’re good for our physical health. They’re good for our emotional health. They’re good for community gathering.”
The group is planting just about half of the trees right now, they plan to come back next week and plant the other half.
Freshly pressed cider, live music, live raptors from Ravensbeard Wildlife Center and hayrides all marked a sold out Longyear Farm Day, October 9. The Woodstock Land Conservancy organized the event at the 70-year old family farm in the middle of Woodstock owned and managed by Matt, Heather, Kathy Longyear, Mike, and Meghann Reimondo. This community “funraiser” featured program and exhibitors reflecting farm life and environmental awareness for all ages.
Stimulus Check has been continually requested in the course of recent months. The residents have been unfortunate of one more closure due to rehashed Coronavirus alarm. After the underlying rush of the pandemic died down, the residents hurled a murmur of alleviation. They accepted the dim days were finished. The...
I was looking up different ghost towns and scary places to visit this Halloween in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story.
State officials began draining Lake Elmo earlier this month and when I stopped by to check it out on Thursday afternoon (10/21) it looks like progress is going well. The lake is being drained because of invasive Asian clams. Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman said back in January that he believes this is the first time the lake has been drained since it was created in 1904.
The Karens have unionized. A ‘Literal Karen’ rallied up other Karens via Facebook to boycott a coffee shop over its ‘anti-Karen’ sign and coffee cups. TikTok user @therealkarenshub’s posted the sign and coffee cups amongst a montage of angry reviews and messages. Since being posted on Wednesday, has garnered over 829,000 views and 76,000 likes since being posted on Wednesday.
By Jill Murphy • NDSU Extension Notes Research has shown that women play a pivotal role in helping farms, ranches, and rural communities survive and grow when faced with significant adversity. Women drive change and adaptation on farms and ranches, and also strengthen communities after disaster. Farm and ranch women are generating a cultural tide in American agriculture that is […]
By Brian Van Horn, President • Mayville State University News We had the pleasure of welcoming many prospective students and their family members to campus during our Visit Days Thursday and Friday, Oct. 21 and 22. These days coincided with the dates of the annual Minnesota Education Academy conference and the North Dakota Council of Education Leaders fall conference, which […]
Bert and Shirley Holman were reunited in heaven when Shirley passed away Oct. 13, 2021. Bert passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10. Bertel Allen Holman was born June 13, 1941. Shirley Ione Ust Holman was born April 28, 1946. Both were born in Mayville, N.D. Bert grew up on a...
By James R. Johnson • news@tctribune.net Don and Sylvia Dufner wanted to turn a quartersection of farm soil “to black,” always a worthwhile reason to host a plowing bee. Rain had postponed this bee until Sunday, Oct. 17. Friends and neighbors trucked in vintage machines to “do the dirty work.” Three generations of the Simons family- Henry, Michael and Sam- […]
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville and Woodland have been ranked as two of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America by a new study.
The list was put together by Livability.com and takes into account factors like civics, demographics, economy, education, health, housing, infrastructure, and amenities. More than 2,300 cities – with populations ranging between 20,000 to 1,000,000 – were analyzed.
A new data point added for the 2021 study is a city’s remote readiness, with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to many people working from home.
All things considered, Roseville took the 8th spot in the list – with its highest scores coming in the civics, health, and remote ready factors.
Woodland also made the list, coming in at 55, while Oxnard and Riverside also make an appearance further down the ranking.
Madison, WI earned the top spot in the study.
By James R. Johnson • news@tctribune.net Three days of rain Columbus Day weekend halted the harvest of corn by farmers who had finished with beans and beets. As more rain fell Oct. 12, Andy and Tim Evans had combined about one quarter of their corn acres. “We finished all our beans and we’re working all hours of the morning, plugging […]
One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
Though not attributed to any particular author, one lesser-known saying about our current season is that autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go. For the first time in three years, the public was invited to mix and mingle at Croft Farm on Oct. 17 for the Harvest Festival. Last year, like many events locally, regionally and nationally, the event was cancelled due to the pandemic. In 2019, early-morning rain on the day of the festival caused enough of a problem to wash out the rest of the day.
GUILFORD — Harvest Day activities will return to the grounds of the Dudley Farm Museum later this month. The event will take place Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2351 Durham Road. After being canceled in 2020, the Dudley Foundation has resumed this day of activities, which,...
An Epstein pearl is a small, nonprogressive, self-resolving condition often seen in the mouth (oral cavity) of a newborn baby. These manifest as pearly whitish-yellow bumps seen over the gums or roof of a baby’s mouth (palate). Epstein pearls are small white bumps, typically less than a few millimeters, and do not grow bigger over time.
Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
Comments / 0