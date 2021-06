TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Academic All Star is Rilla Kincaid from Twin Falls Christian Academy. Rilla has a 3.8 GPA and is on Honor Roll. She volunteers at the St. Vincent de Paul’s Valley House, Magic Valley Animal Shelter, Habitat for Humanity, Twin Falls Public Library, and Syringa Place (Assisted Living.) She is actively involved in Piano and Basketball.