USD/CAD analysis: Two scenarios likely

The Euro rallied initially during the trading session on Thursday but gave back the gains at the 200 day EMA just as we did during the trading session on Wednesday. This forms two shooting stars in a row, and it suggests that perhaps we are going to continue to struggle to go higher. That being said, we also have a hammer sitting just below the 200 day EMA that formed on Tuesday that a lot of people will look at. The question now is whether or not we are simply hanging around the 200 day EMA, or are we trying to form some type of bearish flag? Because of this, I am a bit cautious about putting a lot of money to work, and I think that Friday will probably be a great day to simply observe whether or not we can break out of this range.