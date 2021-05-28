Cancel
Alexander County, NC

​​Public Information Assistant V PTNB

By Alexander County
alexandercountync.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosition:​​Public Information Assistant V PTNB. An employee in this class is responsible for answering complex programmatic questions from clients and resolving issues that would otherwise be forwarded to the caseworker. Work involves detailed, sensitive, and confidential information. The employee is the first point of contact for persons entering the agency and must be professional and courteous at all times. Duties include entering informational data into NC FAST, scanning all documentation, and submitting tasks to caseworkers. The employee works independently and will consult the supervisor as needed. This position reports to the Administrative Assistant II.

alexandercountync.gov
Alexander County, NC
Township Of Taylorsville, NC
