Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

PWSA Hits the Virtual Road to Talk About Customer Assistance Programs and Stormwater Outreach

pgh2o.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Stormwater team attended a meeting at the Brighton Heights Citizens Federation about our proposed stormwater fee on May 13th. This is one of many meetings around the city where we will explain and answer questions about our stormwater management program and how the stormwater fee would be charged for each property in the city based on its impervious (hard) surface area. We also shared an update about our Woods Run Stormwater Project in Riverview Park. PWSA is planning to begin landslide remediation this summer for one of the rain gardens constructed during the first phase of the project along Riverview Avenue. The second project phase along Mairdale Avenue is currently in design.

www.pgh2o.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormwater Fee#At The Beginning#Stormwater Management#Surface Area#Pwsa#Flexible Payment Plans#Hardship Grant Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Weld County, COThe Tribune

Solar, farming industry officials: Weld commissioners continue commitment to economic development while providing energy for the nation

Weld County has powered Colorado and the nation for generations. Through collaboration with landowners and businesses, Weld’s elected officials have created a stable and secure foundation for citizens of Weld to earn a good living through what the land provides for them. As we enter the third decade of the 21st century, Weld County’s Board of County Commissioners continues that strong tradition.
Gustine, CAwestsideconnect.com

Gustine to offer business assistance program

GUSTINE - A portion of the latest round of pandemic relief funds will be used to assist Gustine businesses. The City Council last week gave its blessing to a program which would provide up to $5,000 for each qualifying business. The program would offer a $2,500 grant to each recipient, with another $2,500 available for specific projects or improvements.
Charleston, WVlootpress.com

West Virginia American Water to Offer Virtual Information Session on Customer Assistance Programs

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water is hosting a virtual information session about its customer assistance programs on Thursday, June 24 at 7:00 p.m. Representatives from West Virginia American Water will provide information about the company’s H2O Help to Others Program, which offers financial assistance for income-eligible customers and discounts on monthly water and wastewater charges. The company will also explain how all customers – regardless of income – can set up payment arrangements and sign up for budget billing.
Littleton, MAlittletonma.org

Littleton Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program

Littleton Town Offices • 37 Shattuck St • Littleton, MA 01460. The Littleton Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program (LEMP) managed by the Littleton Affordable Housing Trust (AHT), through the Elder and Human Services Department is funded, in part, by the Community Preservation Act (CPA). This program aims to provide temporary emergency mortgage assistance to those qualified property owners living in low to moderate income housing. This support is for those who are in need of help to pay their mortgage. Click Here for guidelines and an application.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

21-007 : TRANSIT PLUS MULTIMODAL PROGRAM OUTREACH – FEDERAL

21-007 : TRANSIT PLUS MULTIMODAL PROGRAM OUTREACH – FEDERAL. The City of Seattle, through Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), requests Statements of Qualifications from qualified firms for the following services:. Support the SDOT Outreach Lead during planning, design, and construction with deliverables such as: online and in person engagement methods,...
Ayer, MAayer.ma.us

Seeking Public Input for Stormwater Management Program

Ayer’s Stormwater Management Program (SWMP) is required by the Town’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit. The SWMP is a document used by the Town to describe and detail the activities and measures that are implemented to meet the terms and conditions of the MS4 Permit. The SWMP is a “living” document updated throughout the Permit term to effectively implement the Town’s MS4 Permit requirements.
Clarendon County, SCmanninglive.com

Clarendon County CDC Community Outreach Program resumes June 14

The Clarendon County CDC will resume its Community Outreach Program beginning on Monday, June 14, 2021. This initiative is funded through the Department of Commerce and eligible applicants are the elderly (65 and over), low-to-moderate income, handicapped/disabled individuals, and households with children ages 5-16. The categories for funding are food, back-to-school clothing, and utility bills. IF YOU RECEIVED ASSISTANCE FROM THE CDC IN 2020, PLEASE DO NOT APPLY SO THAT OTHERS MAY HAVE A CHANCE. Applicants must make their own copies of current proof of income information, photo ID's of everyone 18 years or older live in the household, and a copy of their utility bill and submit these when returning their applications. The procedure for picking up applications is as follows, and there will be NO exceptions: Applications may be picked up from 12 - 3 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays only from the CDC office at 625 Spencer St. Please sign-in, pick up ONE application from the table located in front of the office, and immediately leave the premises. If there is inclement weather, arrangements will be made. The application has all the information that is required to assist in its completion. According to Mrs. King, "This program should reach a large portion of our under served citizens and offer support to our families with school age children with back-to-school clothing." There will be NO long lines, congregating, or large groups allowed in order to maintain safety protocols.
Energy Industrywestmont.illinois.gov

Residential Energy Efficiency & Assistance Programs

The Metropolitan Mayors Caucus (MMC), composed of 275 cities, towns and villages, recently worked on a regional climate project to determine significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions and related energy costs. A goal of the MMC is to connect citizens to existing energy programs that would provide a benefit to residents at no cost to the municipalities. By providing information and communications materials on various programs, the Caucus aims to:
Agriculturemcheraldonline.com

Assistance Program A Tool For Rural Entrepreneurs

Small business entrepreneurship is a key source of job creation for rural counties. These businesses generate economic activity that can multiply throughout the community. But they also face many challenges, including difficulty in accessing capital and acquiring training for business planning and financial management. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural...
Pittsburgh, PAsopghreporter.com

PWSA customers invited to participate in Public Utility Commission public hearings

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) will join the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to hear public comment on its recent rate request. On April 13, 2021, they filed a multi-year rate request with the PUC seeking an increase to current water rates, a slight decrease in wastewater conveyance rates, and a new stormwater fee. This request, if approved would result in a total rate increase of 17.1 percent to be recovered through an 11.7 percent rate increase or $22.0 million beginning in 2022 and a 5.4 percent rate increase or $10.2 million in 2023. The proposal also includes additional enhancements to customer assistance programs as well as discounts and incentives available to all customers.
Lassen County, CAsusanvillestuff.com

Job Announcement: Lassen County – Public Health Program Coordinator – Infection Prevention Specialist

Lassen County – Public Health Program Coordinator – Infection Prevention Specialist. NOTE: GRANT FUNDED POSITION– LIMITED TERM TO 7/31/2023. Under direction, plan coordinate and monitor the County Public Health Nursing and community service programs. The major duties of the job include:. • Assist in the planning, organization, development, monitoring, and...
Dickinson, NDThe Dickinson Press

Dickinson library's new virtual programming a hit for 2020

Despite being closed for a good portion during 2020, the Dickinson Area Public Library still found a way to accommodate its readers by incorporating new amenities such as curbside deliveries, virtual programming, mailing out library materials to patron homes and offering additional online materials. Library Director Rita Ennen presented an...
Politicsperinton.org

Stormwater Management

Stormwater can be defined as surface water run-off that is generated by rain or snowmelt within a watershed area. In urban areas, rain that falls on the roof of your house, or collects on paved areas like driveways, roads and sidewalks is carried away through a system of drainage inlets and pipes called a storm sewer system. The storm sewer system is separate from the sanitary sewer system. Unlike the sanitary sewer system, the collected stormwater is not treated. In some cases it may be filtered through a stormwater management pond; in other cases, it flows directly from the neighboring streets into streams, wetlands, rivers, embayment areas, and lakes.
Fort Worth, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Emergency Rental Assistance Program 2021

NBC 5 is committed to bringing you resources to help you tackle challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. Fort Worth Housing Solutions (FWHS) has partnered with the City of Fort Worth to provide. Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds for Fort Worth residents who have experienced loss of income...