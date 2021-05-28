PWSA Hits the Virtual Road to Talk About Customer Assistance Programs and Stormwater Outreach
Our Stormwater team attended a meeting at the Brighton Heights Citizens Federation about our proposed stormwater fee on May 13th. This is one of many meetings around the city where we will explain and answer questions about our stormwater management program and how the stormwater fee would be charged for each property in the city based on its impervious (hard) surface area. We also shared an update about our Woods Run Stormwater Project in Riverview Park. PWSA is planning to begin landslide remediation this summer for one of the rain gardens constructed during the first phase of the project along Riverview Avenue. The second project phase along Mairdale Avenue is currently in design.www.pgh2o.com