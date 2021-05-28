PWSA Hits the Virtual Road to Talk About Customer Assistance Programs and Stormwater Outreach

The Clarendon County CDC will resume its Community Outreach Program beginning on Monday, June 14, 2021. This initiative is funded through the Department of Commerce and eligible applicants are the elderly (65 and over), low-to-moderate income, handicapped/disabled individuals, and households with children ages 5-16. The categories for funding are food, back-to-school clothing, and utility bills. IF YOU RECEIVED ASSISTANCE FROM THE CDC IN 2020, PLEASE DO NOT APPLY SO THAT OTHERS MAY HAVE A CHANCE. Applicants must make their own copies of current proof of income information, photo ID's of everyone 18 years or older live in the household, and a copy of their utility bill and submit these when returning their applications. The procedure for picking up applications is as follows, and there will be NO exceptions: Applications may be picked up from 12 - 3 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays only from the CDC office at 625 Spencer St. Please sign-in, pick up ONE application from the table located in front of the office, and immediately leave the premises. If there is inclement weather, arrangements will be made. The application has all the information that is required to assist in its completion. According to Mrs. King, "This program should reach a large portion of our under served citizens and offer support to our families with school age children with back-to-school clothing." There will be NO long lines, congregating, or large groups allowed in order to maintain safety protocols.