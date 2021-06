At a wedding last week, one of the groomsmen - a petrolhead - was talking to me about how crazy he is for cars. He tends to go through several a year, finding "bargains" on social media sale pages and eBay, driving them for a while, and then selling them when he gets bored. Usually, this is an expensive hobby for him because he often has to take the hit of a bit of a loss when he re-sells each car to buy another (having run up the mileage and added another owner to the logbook).