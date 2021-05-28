Vanderbilt falls to Ole Miss, eliminated from SEC Tournament

With sophomore ace Jack Leiter on the mound and Ole Miss set to go with a bullpen day, Vanderbilt theoretically held a strong advantage heading into Friday's SEC Tournament elimination game against the Rebels. That all went down the drain early, as the No. 5 seed Rebels jumped in front in the second inning and led the rest of the way to claim a 4-1 win over the No. 4 seed Commodores. Vanderbilt will now head home to Nashville and await its NCAA Tournament Regional, which will be revealed on Monday.