Vanderbilt falls to Ole Miss, eliminated from SEC Tournament

By Robbie Weinstein
247Sports
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith sophomore ace Jack Leiter on the mound and Ole Miss set to go with a bullpen day, Vanderbilt theoretically held a strong advantage heading into Friday's SEC Tournament elimination game against the Rebels. That all went down the drain early, as the No. 5 seed Rebels jumped in front in the second inning and led the rest of the way to claim a 4-1 win over the No. 4 seed Commodores. Vanderbilt will now head home to Nashville and await its NCAA Tournament Regional, which will be revealed on Monday.

247Sports

247Sports

