Got a question? Send it to AskAnthony@lodgingmagazine.com. How do you choose which technology to implement at your hotel?. Technology is an incredible resource to enhance the convenience and efficiency of the guest experience. There are countless technological tools at your disposal: portable consoles that control the lights, television, and temperature of the room; smart technology that recognizes when the room is occupied and automatically adjusts to the preferred guest settings; and electrostatic sprayers and cleaning machines to keep your hotel sanitized and safe.