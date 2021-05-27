KT McFarland: Putin Won't Get Pushback From Biden

Former Trump deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland on Biden's upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin:. "I spent decades studying Vladimir Putin, for him, he is a bully, he's going to push until he gets pushed back and he's not going to get it from Biden. He hasn't had it from Biden, in the last couple months, the Russians told the Americans don't send naval vessels into the Black Sea on the normal routine annual visit. We are not going to let you, you better not do that, we backed off. The Russian hacked into the American Colonial Pipeline, devastating the American energy industry and gasoline industry, what happened? Putin said it wasn't the Russian government, what did we do? We accepted that, time and again Vladimir Putin pushing and pushing and we seem to always say okay, fine, we are okay with that. Diplomacy is nothing if it is just a bunch of chitchat meetings, diplomacy with leverage is negotiation and if you don't have leverage and are not willing to use it you are not negotiating, you're just pleading and begging and that is what happened."