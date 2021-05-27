Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

KT McFarland: Putin Won't Get Pushback From Biden

By Tyler Stone
RealClearPolitics
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Trump deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland on Biden's upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin:. "I spent decades studying Vladimir Putin, for him, he is a bully, he's going to push until he gets pushed back and he's not going to get it from Biden. He hasn't had it from Biden, in the last couple months, the Russians told the Americans don't send naval vessels into the Black Sea on the normal routine annual visit. We are not going to let you, you better not do that, we backed off. The Russian hacked into the American Colonial Pipeline, devastating the American energy industry and gasoline industry, what happened? Putin said it wasn't the Russian government, what did we do? We accepted that, time and again Vladimir Putin pushing and pushing and we seem to always say okay, fine, we are okay with that. Diplomacy is nothing if it is just a bunch of chitchat meetings, diplomacy with leverage is negotiation and if you don't have leverage and are not willing to use it you are not negotiating, you're just pleading and begging and that is what happened."

www.realclearpolitics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russians#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionCBS News

Geneva summit: Biggest takeaways from Biden and Putin's meeting

President Joe Biden is back in Washington after a high-stakes summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, where they discussed potential compromise on issues like nuclear weapons and ambassadors, but appeared to clash over human rights and cybersecurity. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports from Geneva while CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins CBSN from London with analysis.
Presidential ElectionCBS News

Biden-Putin meeting expected to differ from last U.S.-Russia summit

President Biden meets Russian President Vladimir Putin face-to-face Wednesday for the first time since Mr. Biden took office. The leaders are expected to discuss cyberattacks, the conflict with Ukraine and prisoner swaps in the summit hosted by Switzerland. CBS News foreign affairs and State Department correspondent Christina Ruffini joins CBSN AM to discuss the summit and how it is expected to differ from Putin's meeting with then-President Trump in Helsinki.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Media, security get physical at Biden-Putin summit

U.S. media and White House officials screamed at Russian security forces who pushed reporters at the library where President Biden met with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday, according to a pool report. “The shoving match began at a side entrance immediately as the two presidents entered the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Special Report: Biden takes questions from reporters after Putin meeting

President Biden took questions from reporters Wednesday after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland. Mr. Biden said, "I did what I came to do," while Putin called it a "constructive" meeting. "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell anchors a CBS News Special Report from Geneva with analysis from CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer and CBS News senior national security contributor Michael Morell, former acting and deputy director of the CIA.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Why Biden and Putin won't hold a joint press conference

(CNN) — When US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin gather for their highly anticipated summit in Geneva on Wednesday, it will come at a time that both leaders say is a low point for relations between their two countries. So, perhaps unsurprisingly, a joint press conference following the summit is likely not in the cards.
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Summit with a 'killer': What to expect from Biden's Putin summit

The upcoming summit between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin represents a major diplomatic test for the Biden administration. The June 16 meeting in the Swiss lakeside city of Geneva — an enduring symbol of political neutrality — will unfold amid frigid relations between the two nuclear superpowers. Antagonism between Washington and Moscow is at its worst in decades, with both sides harboring deep reservoirs of distrust over the other’s intentions and activities abroad.
POTUSBBC

Biden-Putin need to ‘get going’ on arms control

US President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin have been holding talks for the first time since Biden became leader. One of the issues scheduled to be discussed at the summit was nuclear arms control. Speaking as the summit was underway, former Nato deputy secretary general, Rose Gottemoeller, told...