Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden Calls Out Republicans Against COVID Spending: "Some People Have No Shame"

By Ian Schwartz
RealClearPolitics
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden blasted Republicans that oppose COVID recovery packages in a speech on the economy in Cleveland on Thursday. "Even my Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan. I’m not going to embarrass any one of them, but I have here a list of how back in their districts, they’re bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalization fund. They touted the fact that we’re in a situation where they’re dealing with touted grants to community healthcare centers. I mean, some people have no shame," Biden said.

www.realclearpolitics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Covid#Economy#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Trump-DOJ revelations should newly shame his Republican enablers

When I worked at the White House, I always entered the Oval Office with a feeling akin to reverence. Being invited there early in the morning to go over a speech, or participating in policy discussion, was sobering. There is a kind of historical gravity and democratic majesty that demands your best and highest effort.
POTUSNew York Post

The week in whoppers: Biden’s fake facts, Fauci’s revisionism and more

— President Joe Biden, discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comparison. of Russian protesters with the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters following their summit. We say: The DC medical examiner found that Capitol Police Officer Brian. Sicknick was not killed by protesters but died of natural causes the day after the. riot,...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

How Obamacare Survived Trump and What Biden Is Doing: QuickTake

The U.S. health-care law known as Obamacare spent its first decade dodging a series of existential risks. By a single vote in the Senate, the law survived a repeal attempt in 2017 pushed by then-President Donald Trump. The Supreme Court shut down the latest challenge in a 7-2 decision that denied Republican states’ challenge to the law’s constitutionality. Joe Biden’s presidency could give Obamacare (more formally, the Affordable Care Act) a chance to grow beyond its initial scope. Biden pushed for the law as vice president under President Barack Obama.
POTUSMSNBC

What Joe Biden's snap at a CNN reporter in Geneva really revealed

President Joe Biden had a moment at the end of his news conference Tuesday. His snap at a CNN reporter drew immediate comparisons on Twitter to former President Donald Trump’s frequent denigration of the media. That’s not entirely fair, of course, but it was a glimpse at a side of Biden that appears only in flashes, one that goes against the amiable demeanor he’s cultivated before the American public.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Senator Rick Scott: President Biden Doesn’t Have The Backbone To Stand Up To Putin

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) spoke with Brian Kilmeade about the need for congressional testimony to get to the bottom of the origins of the coronavirus, including from Dr. Fauci, and to find out what he knew about the origins of Covid. Senator Scott also discussed President Biden’s upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Scott says Biden needs to be direct with Putin but feels he doesn’t have the backbone to stand up to Putin and let him know we will not stand for Russian hackers attacking our grid and other key production facilities.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Hunter Biden blackout proves media will protect Democrats for all 'eternity,' Donald Trump Jr. says

Donald Trump Jr. is asking one question: Why won't legacy media outlets cover Hunter Biden's repeated use of racial slurs?. Trump Jr. gave the Washington Examiner an exclusive interview, in which he contended Republicans have the best shot at winning the White House in 2024, the differences and similarities between President Joe Biden's approach to China and Russia compared to that of former President Donald Trump, and how the near-total blackout on this latest Hunter Biden story might be the most egregious example of the media's alleged "hypocrisy" he's seen yet.