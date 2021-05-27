Biden Calls Out Republicans Against COVID Spending: "Some People Have No Shame"

President Joe Biden blasted Republicans that oppose COVID recovery packages in a speech on the economy in Cleveland on Thursday. "Even my Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan. I’m not going to embarrass any one of them, but I have here a list of how back in their districts, they’re bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalization fund. They touted the fact that we’re in a situation where they’re dealing with touted grants to community healthcare centers. I mean, some people have no shame," Biden said.