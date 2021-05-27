Cancel
Ari Melber: Police Killing At Exact Same Rate In Year Since George Floyd's Murder

By Tyler Stone
RealClearPolitics
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSNBC's Ari Melber documents the discrimination in policing and civil rights that remains largely unchanged after a year of activism and scrutiny since Floyd's murder:. "The most significant thing that has not changed is the core of America's policing problem. Since Floyd's murder last year, American police are using force at the exact same rate. They are shooting and killing Americans at the same rate this year as last year. They're heading for roughly the same annual toll of police killing a thousand people per year. You need to know the disturbing fact on your screen here, think about it.

