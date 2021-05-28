Bitcoin Mine Mistaken for Pot Growing Operation in England

Thought they were making a pot bust didn't quite turn out that way. Though KGO attends Mark Nieto. With that story, Police in the UK conducted a raid on a home expecting to find a cannabis farm, but instead Found an illegal Bitcoin mind the mine owners were stealing thousands of dollars worth of electricity to power computers used to solve those complex math equations that enable Bitcoin transactions. Police have been keeping an eye on the house for several reasons. Lots of people visiting at odd hours. Plenty of wiring and ventilation ducts and drones detected heat coming from the building all classic signs of a cannabis farm, but instead They were greeted with a truly 2021 crime By Mark Nieto.