US indices marked fresh record highs yesterday as the White House inked a bipartisan infrastructure package. European stocks remain range-bound and had a mixed open in early trade Friday. US benchmark 10yr yields trade a little under 1.5% and gold is stuck in the range of the last week at $1,780. Markets seem to be comfortable with the Fed’s position on inflation, but we are still waiting for a breakout in yields to really shake things up. For now, the path of least resistance is up, but there is an air of complacency.