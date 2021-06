The former UT commit told 247Sports why he flipped to Ohio St. “Probably because a Texas team hasn’t been in the running for a national championship in a little while,” Ewers told 247Sports. “And I don’t know about other guys, but like me I just, I just want to compete at the highest, highest level. Obviously, one day they will get back there and it’ll be great. But right now, it’s just, I’m just tired seeing that happen.”