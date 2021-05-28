Cancel
Rockwall County, TX

Prison sentences handed down in Rockwall, Kaufman counties in Snapchat child porn cases

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 18 days ago

A Kaufman County man was sentenced to state prison after being found guilty in Rockwall County of preying on young girls via Snapchat across a wide area of North Texas. Rockwall County District Attorney Kendra Culpepper announced Friday that Taylor Craft, 26, was arrested in March 2019 after a three month investigation that began in Connecticut and extended to Rockwall, Kaufman, and Dallas counties. Investigators, including Texas Ranger Bruce Sherman, determined that, on multiple occasions, Craft posed as a female on a fraudulent Snapchat account in order to gain the trust of his female victims then later manipulatively obtain nude or partially clothed photographs of the victims.

