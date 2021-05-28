CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Visits M-185 Road Project On Mackinac Island

By Jack Hall
Cover picture for the articleGovernor Gretchen Whitmer on Friday visited the M-185 construction project on Mackinac Island to observe the work being done to address shoreline damage along M-185. As a result of sustained climate change, record high water levels combined with strong winds...

High School Students Take Part In Michigan Cyber Summit

The 10th Michigan Cyber Summit (formerly the North American International Cyber Summit), hosted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, virtually brought together nearly 1,000 participants today to discuss solutions for the cybersecurity dangers that threaten the security of citizens and business throughout the world. The summit is the signature event of Michigan Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held each year in Oct.
MICHIGAN STATE

