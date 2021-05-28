CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

DraftKings Gives T.J. Watt Third-Best Odds to Win NFL Defensive Player of the Year

By Cale Berger
steelersnow.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleDraftKings Sportsbook has released odds for 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is one of the favorites. Watt has the third-best odds to...

steelersnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Steelers Depot

T.J. Watt Praises Broncos’ Rookie Running Back Javonte Williams

Two days after Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive captain and All-Pro defensive lineman Cameron Heyward heaped praise on Denver Broncos’ rookie running back Javonte Williams ahead of Sunday’s matchup at Heinz Field, All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt added to the praise for the 2021 second round pick. Watt, when asked what stands...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

How high can T.J. Watt climb during this 2021 season?

Steelers outside linebacker, T.J. Watt is off to a hot start to the 2021 season, despite missing a game from his groin injury and limping through another as he got back to full health. Despite playing obviously injured against the Packers Watt was still able to pick up a pair of sacks. Sometimes the stats just find the best players in the league as a testament to their work ethic and that is exactly what Watt got in Green Bay. Through just three games played the youngest Watt brother has tallied 5 sacks (tied for second in the league), 11 tackles, and 2 forced fumbles (tied for first). All of this and he has played one less game than most players in the league.
NFL
PennLive.com

T.J. Watt proves his whopping Steelers’ worth - or did he?

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. my just-published print column packed with plenty of memes on the Steelers debate of the moment:. This week’s topic:. What can you say about the high-wattage performance delivered...
NFL
chatsports.com

T.J. Watt On Robert Spillane: ‘He’s Just A Good Dime In General’

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday rolled out a new dime package that uh, many people found to be curious. The package entailed Robert Spillane coming on the field at linebacker in place of both Devin Bush and Joe Schobert, their starters. He was used the majority of the time in their three-outside linebacker package, for example.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Draftkings Sportsbook#First Team#Mvp
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt: (Right Now) Defensive Player of the Year and Worth Every Penny

All appeared to be going very well last night as the Pittsburgh Steelers headed into half time up 14-0 against the Seattle Seahawks. Then, the borderline unthinkable happened and the team began to collapse right in front of its own fan base at Heinz Field. The Steelers got big time...
NFL
Steelers Depot

T.J. Watt Seizes Another Big Moment, Changes Another Game For Steelers

In the biggest moments of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ overtime win on Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks, All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt came through to help his team get the stops it needed. On the Seahawks’ first drive of overtime, with the ball on Pittsburgh’s side of the field, Watt made the sack on third down to force a punt. And then, in a signature play for his career, Watt came through with a strip-sack on Seattle quarterback Geno Smith on the first play of Seattle’s next drive.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cam Heyward Calls ‘Game Wrecker’ T.J. Watt A ‘Rare Breed’ Defender

It’s truly hard to fathom what Pittsburgh Steelers’ star outside linebacker T.J. Watt did on the final two defensive snaps of overtime on Sunday night at Heinz Field against the Seattle Seahawks. Watt sacked Seahawks’ quarterback Geno Smith on third down on the opening possession of the extra session, and...
NFL
FanSided

T.J. Watt saves the Steelers in overtime game against Seahawks

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was up and down against the Seattle Seahawks, but here’s how T.J. Watt saved the game in overtime. It was an electric start for the Pittsburgh Steelers under the lights on Sunday Night Football. Less than five minutes into the first quarter of their Week 6 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, the offense had sustained an eight-play, 54-yard drive that Najee Harris capped off with a 5-yard touchdown reception.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks Takeaways: T.J. Watt does what Jamal Adams didn’t

After a rough start and 14-0 halftime deficit, the Seahawks clawed back against the Steelers on Sunday night. A few plays went the home team’s way, though, and Pittsburgh came away with a 23-20 overtime win, jumping to 3-3 while Seattle slides to 2-4 to start the 2021 season. Fast...
NFL
steelersnow.com

In the Film Room With T.J. Watt: Breaking Down the Defense’s Struggles Against the Run

PITTSBURGH — T.J. Watt and the Steelers left Heinz Field with a win, but there are certain things they need to go back to the drawing board on. Perhaps nothing was more true to that than the Seahawks pounding the football in the second half at will against the Steelers. While so far on the year Pittsburgh has been a fine run defense, on Sunday, it was a genuine problem. It was capped off on a guard-tackle wrap play on 3-and-7. The Seahawks ripped off a chunk play off of that, and got the first down.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Fans React to Unsportsmanlike Call on Steelers LB T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH – Did Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt take things too far trying to make a tackle in Pittsburgh’s Sunday Night Football game against Seattle? There are plenty of fans who think so. Watt got flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct in the third quarter for what looked like he was throwing punches...
NFL
steelersnow.com

T.J. Watt has Most Interceptions and Forced Fumbles in NFL Since 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt was the hero of the club’s 23-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night. Watt forced a fumble off Seattle quarterback Geno Smith in overtime, setting up a game-winning field goal for the Steelers. While the play was certainly clutch, performances like last...
NFL
steelersnow.com

T.J. Watt Says There Was No Ill Intent On ‘Punching’ Penalty

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers were not happy with the refereeing on Sunday night. Even after coming out with a 23-20 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Steelers had plenty of words for the referees after the game, with head coach Mike Tomlin calling the late-game replay stoppage an embarrassment and Ben Roethlisberger sounding skeptical about the explanation he got for a replay-reviewed fumble call.
NFL
Daily Herald

Steelers steady themselves behind linebacker T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush scooped up the loose ball and amid the chaos, immediately started running in the wrong direction before finding his bearings. How very fitting for a team that's spent its first six weeks trying to figure things out. And while the Steelers remain very...
NFL
Las Cruces Sun-News

Steelers' T.J. Watt shows why he’s the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player in OT win vs. Seahawks

PITTSBURGH — Crunch time was the perfect time for T.J. Watt to show why he gets the big bucks. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker was a complete monster in overtime on Sunday night, extinguishing one drive with a sack that pushed Seattle out of field goal range then coming back a few minutes later with the sack and forced fumble that set up Chris Boswell’s game-winning kick.
NFL
steelers.com

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

Usually in the NFL, it's about how many. How many points. How many wins. But on Sunday night at Heinz Field with the Steelers and the Seahawks fighting to add a "1" to their victory total, it turned out to be about when. Great players make big plays at significant...
NFL
thecomeback.com

T.J. Watt forced fumble and Chris Boswell field goal give Steelers a 23-20 OT win over Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks-Pittsburgh Steelers game Sunday had quite the run of back and forth moments, including Steelers’ TE Eric Ebron tying it up heading into half with his third career rushing touchdown on just his fifth career carry. It also had a wild finish to regulation, with Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf fumbling the ball and teammate Freddie Swain recovering it with 10 seconds left and no timeouts, then Swain rushing over to get the ball set up so they could spike it (which they did, with one second left), only for booth review to buzz down, pause the clock, and make them spike it again before Jason Myers was able to kick a game-tying field goal. And then in overtime, both teams’ first drives ended in punts, but when the Seahawks got the ball back, Steelers’ DE T.J. Watt stepped up and punched the ball loose:
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy