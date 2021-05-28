DraftKings Gives T.J. Watt Third-Best Odds to Win NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Steelers outside linebacker, T.J. Watt is off to a hot start to the 2021 season, despite missing a game from his groin injury and limping through another as he got back to full health. Despite playing obviously injured against the Packers Watt was still able to pick up a pair of sacks. Sometimes the stats just find the best players in the league as a testament to their work ethic and that is exactly what Watt got in Green Bay. Through just three games played the youngest Watt brother has tallied 5 sacks (tied for second in the league), 11 tackles, and 2 forced fumbles (tied for first). All of this and he has played one less game than most players in the league.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO