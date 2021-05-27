Senate HELP Committee Advances Maternal Health, Physician Well-being Legislation

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee marked up and advanced legislation impacting physician well-being and maternal health on May 25. The Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act (LBA, S. 610) and the Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act (S. 1675) both passed the committee by voice vote.

