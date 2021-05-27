Cancel
Astronomy

Hubble inspects a contorted spiral galaxy

sciencecodex.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis striking image showcases the unusually contorted appearance of NGC 2276, an appearance caused by two different astrophysical interactions -- one with the superheated gas pervading galaxy clusters, and one with a nearby galactic neighbour. The interaction of NGC 2276 with the intracluster medium -- the superheated gas lying between...

#Spiral Galaxy#Hubble#Earth#Ngc
