The case for a bilingual education

Each year throughout the month of June the Jones Public Library and the Dayton ISD Bilingual Enrichment Program collaborate to create a fun and engaging Bilingual Storytime for the participating students. This program, dreamed up by Abigail Cumbie of DISD, allows the students to experience the Jones Public Library and allows the library to reach out to a wider audience. Each week the class comes to the library for singing, dancing, a reading of a selection from the bilingual children's book section, a craft, and a game. This year's class includes 14 students and 4 teachers and has been a delight to work with! Pictured below is the Gracias poster that the children created to thank the staff of the Jones Public Library. This program is a collaboration that Jones Public Library looks forward to all year long, and we are truly grateful for the chance to work with these incredible kids and teachers!