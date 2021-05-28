Cancel
Education

The case for a bilingual education

By Shannon Peterson
hometownsource.com
 28 days ago

If you’re anything like me, you might wish to erase the memories of the past 15 months. The pandemic, politics, and civil unrest were front and center, and schools did not escape the turmoil. Public health decisions, such as shifts in learning models, were often viewed through a political lens. While some expressed grave concern for their family’s health and well-being when our schools opened last fall, others were dismayed when the same schools moved to distance learning. It’s completely understandable. Nothing is more important to a parent than their child, and few things are as important as a child’s health or their education.

