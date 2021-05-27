Cancel
Knox County, IN

“The American Story”

By Brian Spangle
Vincennes Sun Commercial
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is better than reading a book by one of your favorite historians? The answer is reading a book in which that historian is interviewed, giving more insight into their work. That is the pleasure of delving into “The American Story: Conversations with Master Historians,” by David Rubenstein, published in 2019. Rubenstein has interviewed many of the great historians of the present day and has edited and transcribed the questions and answers into a book, much like an oral history.

www.suncommercial.com
