Local Couple Values Convenience, Personal Relationships at Duke Signature Care

Margaret and Richard Hodel stand in the backyard of their home in Durham, NC. Margaret Hodel and her husband Richard had always received excellent care from their primary care doctor, Kathleen A. Waite, MD. So when Dr. Waite told them she was moving from a large Duke Health practice to Duke Signature Care -- a concierge medical service -- they decided to follow her. The couple did not want to switch doctors and was attracted by the perks of Signature Care, for example, longer appointments and 24/7 access to their doctor.