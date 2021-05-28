Cancel
Music

On This Day 1971: Graham Nash Shares Songs for Beginners

By Otis Junior
wfpk.org
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the article50 years ago today, Graham Nash released his debut solo album Songs for Beginners. After Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young released the acclaimed Déjà Vu, each member released their own solo effort. Nash’s effort proved to be a success, peaking at No. 15 on the Billboard Top Pop Albums chart.

Graham Nash
Quick Takes: Van Halen, Journey, DIana Ross, Graham Nash, Michael Jackson, Colin Hay

Grammy-winning musician Graham Nash celebrates 50 years of ‘Our House’

Grammy Award-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Graham Nash is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the timeless song “Our House” with a just-released illustrated children’s book. Lovingly illustrated with 30 original and inspired works by esteemed art director, graphic designer and illustrator Hugh Syme, "Our House" brings...
Graham Nash, David Crosby and others talk about their favourite tracks from Joni’s “Blue”

The Guardian have published a piece this morning as Joni Mitchell’s legendary ‘Blue’ album turns 50, and they’ve interviewed “the musicians it inspired – and those who inspired it – [to] tell us which track means the most to them and why.” The piece includes pieces from everyone from David Crosby, James Taylor and Graham Nash to, er, Gary Kemp from Spandau Ballet. Crosby for instance says: “Bob Dylan’s as good a poet as Joni, but nowhere near as good a musician. Paul Simon and James Taylor made some stunners – but for me, Blue is the best singer-songwriter album. Picking a song from it is like choosing between your children. Can you imagine a better song than A Case of You? She was so brilliant as a songwriter, it crushed me. But she gives us all something to strive for.”
Joni Mitchell’s Blue: my favourite song – by James Taylor, Carole King, Graham Nash, David Crosby and more

Joni came along when few women wrote their own songs. They were marginalised and surrounded by men, but she was never defined by that. Her songs are her own story – and she just happens to be a woman. All I Want is incredibly hard to sing because the melodies are all over the place. It’s a pretty song about an idyllic love that unravels. “I am on a lonely road and I am travelling, travelling, travelling.” There was so much sadness around her relationships, but also freedom from them too. As if she’s saying, “I won’t let you destroy or hurt me. I will triumph in the end with my songwriting and my freedom.” I met her four or five years ago at an intimate dinner party, where she held court like a magnificent queen.
