Unlike most other games, the gameplay in LEGO Fusion Town Master is fully based around what you do in real life with the bricks you have received in the Town Master box set. You basically get to build your town in real life and then use the app to map it out in 3D on the device you choose to use. This will magically make citizens appear and you will be able to fully navigate your town and talk to the citizens. These citizens will give you missions and while you explore your virtual town you will be able to do missions for your citizens as well as play mini-games and expand your town even further! You will need to keep your citizens happy to receive more studs for expansion.