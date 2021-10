Jesperi Kotkaniemi found the back of the net for the first time as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night and it happened to come against his former team. Kotkaniemi’s first of the year put the Canes up 3-1 in a game that they would eventually go on to win 4-1, and after the game the Canes’ social team had some fun of their own with a few troll jobs.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO