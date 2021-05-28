LEGO Releases Mysterious Teaser of Something Coming June 26

The official Twitter accounts for the game and the Netflix The Witcher appeared to set up a July release date, but the question everyone wants answering, is what is coming?. With expectation running high that Netflix will reveal a trailer, production update, release date...anything really...about its upcoming The Witcher projects, the morning started with a strange and unexpected reveal - a release date from the official Twitter account of The Witcher game series which asked @WitcherNetflix if they were free on 9th July. The question that no one knows the answer to, is what do they need to be free for? With so much happening in the world of The Witcher at the moment, there is no way of guessing what this relates to, but there is a suggestion that most likely is a release date for the animated spin-off Nightmare of The Wolf. Here is how it went down.