Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amazon

LEGO Releases Mysterious Teaser of Something Coming June 26

By Allen "Tormentalous" Tran
The Brick Fan
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEGO has released a mysterious trailer that shows something is coming soon on June 26. It shows a 2×2 brick with the stud highlighted in different colors and the whole image glitches. LEGO did do another teaser a few months back with the hashtag #NFT but that tweet was quickly deleted. I’m not sure if this new teaser related to that or not. It’s also possible that it could be the LEGO Light Mode lighting kits that were shown off last year but haven’t heard anything about them since. It’ll still be a few weeks before we see a reveal but hopefully there are more teasers by then.

www.thebrickfan.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teasers#Nft#The Brick Fan#Amazon Com#Rakuten Advertising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lego
News Break
Amazon
Related
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

LEGO Builder’s Journey coming to Nintendo Switch and PC this month

The LEGO Group and Light Brick have announced they will be releasing LEGO Builder’s Journey on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on the 22nd June. This nonverbal puzzle adventure offers endless possibilities of creative play not to mention it looks absolutely beautiful. See how beautiful it looks for yourself in the new trailer below.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga might finally be getting a release date

Remember Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? We might finally get some solid information on the brick-built game, as Lego announces its first ever live event. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to be the latest in the long-line of Lego games, and was first revealed at E3 2019, with a succession of release dates between October 2020 and “Spring 2021” following. Each came and went, before the game was indefinitely delayed in April 2021.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Fortnite Season 7 teaser warns of aliens coming

In the lead-up to the new Fortnite Season, Epic has gone ahead and posted the first official teaser ahead of its release. Be aware, as the rumors surrounding aliens are all confirmed with this new teaser!. The beginning of any Fortnite season is one that brings in players from all...
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Mysterious Battlefield Teaser Sent to Content Creators

Huh... 3600 hours isn't a typical military time. Throughout the day, a handful of Battlefield-adjacent content creators were sent mysterious messages through their Twitter DMs. They were sent from the official Battlefield account to people like Lirik, Jackfrags, Westie, and DustelBox. On their own their message is disjointed and incomplete....
ShoppingThe Brick Fan

LEGO June 2021 Double VIP Point Sets

If you haven’t seen it yet, LEGO is offering double VIP points on two sets for the month of June. The first set is the LEGO Creator Surfer Beach House (31118) and you can get 650 points for it. The other set is the LEGO Classic Creative Building Bricks (11016) and you can also get 650 points for it but this set is more worth it if you’re looking for parts in various colors. The promotion will run from now until the end of the month.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Star Wars releases classic R2-D2 LEGO model – how to buy

Disney's latest collaboration with LEGO is one of the most beloved Star Wars characters of all-time – R2-D2! The R2 droid has saved the galaxy far, far away more than a few times, and now is your chance to build a 2,314-piece LEGO model of the little guy. LEGO R2-D2...
Legobrickfanatics.com

LEGO Group teases release of 21327 Typewriter in cryptic video

The LEGO Group is adding fuel to the fire of rumours about the release of the next LEGO Ideas set. Over the last few months, talk has been circulating that the next LEGO Ideas set is soon to be released and that it will be 21327 Typewriter. Nothing has been confirmed by the LEGO Group or LEGO Ideas yet, but social media accounts for both companies just dropped a cryptic video that could confirm the rumours.
Video GamesComicBook

Fortnite Releases a New Kind of Season 7 Teaser

Epic Games’ plans for new Fortnite seasons have historically followed a pretty predictable pattern on social media. In the days leading up to a new season’s start, teasers are shared via Twitter and other platforms through posts that typically include skins – or fragments of skins – included in the next season’s battle pass with a full image being formed near the very start of the season. Season 7 is already looking to be different, however, with Epic Games releasing a more cryptic sort of teaser as the current season winds down.
TV Serieshypebeast.com

Netflix Drops Release Date Teaser for 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North'

Netflix has finally announced the release date for Kingdom: Ashin of the North, a special episode spin-off of the massively popular Korean zombie series Kingdom. Said to be a “sidequel” by Netflix, Kingdom: Ashin of the North will be a single episode feature following two of the original series’ most impactful characters in its second season, Gianna Jun’s Ashin and Park Byung-eun’s Royal Commandery Min Chi-rok, as the story dives deeper into the resurrection plant and the origins of the infected up in the north. Season one’s Kim Seong-hun will return as director for the episode alongside writer Kim Eun-hee, who penned the script for the first two seasons of Kingdom.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Ubisoft releases teaser for new game Rainbow Six Extraction, with more details to come

Ubisoft today posted a teaser trailer for Rainbow Six Extraction on Twitter. The teaser was posted by a new Twitter account under the same name as the game. Coupled with the imagery used in the trailer and a new video from the developer team on the game, it’s been confirmed that this is the game formerly known to fans as both Rainbow Six Quarantine and later Rainbow Six Parasite.
Video GamesMovieWeb

The Witcher Teases Mysterious Release Date, But What Is It For?

The official Twitter accounts for the game and the Netflix The Witcher appeared to set up a July release date, but the question everyone wants answering, is what is coming?. With expectation running high that Netflix will reveal a trailer, production update, release date...anything really...about its upcoming The Witcher projects, the morning started with a strange and unexpected reveal - a release date from the official Twitter account of The Witcher game series which asked @WitcherNetflix if they were free on 9th July. The question that no one knows the answer to, is what do they need to be free for? With so much happening in the world of The Witcher at the moment, there is no way of guessing what this relates to, but there is a suggestion that most likely is a release date for the animated spin-off Nightmare of The Wolf. Here is how it went down.
ShoppingThe Brick Fan

LEGO Ideas Typewriter (21327) Teaser

LEGO has released a teaser for the new LEGO Ideas Typewriter (21327). All you can see is someone typing and the caption says,. It’s time to start practicing your typing skills. It is rumored that the set has 2,078 pieces and will be priced around $200. The announcement for the...
ShoppingThe Brick Fan

LEGO Exclusives Available Again on LEGO Shop – June 2021

LEGO has made some of their exclusives and harder to find sets available again for purchase on the LEGO Shop. These sets include:. A few of them have been temporarily out of stock or on backorder status since their release but it looks like LEGO finally have some stock again. There also some promotions that are going on as well including the LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Elva (30343) and LEGO DOTS Mini Frame (30556).
TV & Videossideshow.com

Disney Releases New Artemis Fowl Teaser Trailer, Evangelion Coming to Netflix, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Disney has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Artemis Fowl movie directed by Kenneth Branaugh. Actor Ferdia Shaw plays the lead 12-year-old criminal mastermind in this film inspired by the popular young adult novel series. Disney’s Artemis Fowl opens in theaters on August 9th, 2019.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Mysterious RPG ‘Monark’ Gets A Release Date

The latest title from a number of former Shin Megami Tensei developers, Monark has thus far been shrouded with mystery. From the release of a cryptic promotional website to the lack of announced publisher or full development team, it seems the developers behind Monark have been determined to keep the game under wraps. Until now, that is.
Shoppingbrickfanatics.com

Official LEGO 2021 catalogue re-released with changes made

The LEGO catalogue that gave an early reveal to much of the LEGO Group’s upcoming sets from Star Wars, Marvel and more has been officially released, but with some notable changes made. Earlier this month, The LEGO Group’s Japanese division accidentally published the retail catalogue for the remainder of the...
Visual Artbrickfanatics.com

Come face to face with LEGO-saurs at a special exhibition

A free event attracts dinosaur and LEGO fans alike with brick-built prehistoric beasts. Brick Dinos is a special exhibition showcasing a range of LEGO creatures, from tiny insects to a four-metre-long Masiakasaurus, a dinosaur similar to Chris Pratt’s favourite raptors. The collection was developed by LEGO artists Warren Elsmore, with the help of a team of palaeontologists to make sure it’s historically accurate.