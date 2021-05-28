LEGO Releases Mysterious Teaser of Something Coming June 26
LEGO has released a mysterious trailer that shows something is coming soon on June 26. It shows a 2×2 brick with the stud highlighted in different colors and the whole image glitches. LEGO did do another teaser a few months back with the hashtag #NFT but that tweet was quickly deleted. I’m not sure if this new teaser related to that or not. It’s also possible that it could be the LEGO Light Mode lighting kits that were shown off last year but haven’t heard anything about them since. It’ll still be a few weeks before we see a reveal but hopefully there are more teasers by then.www.thebrickfan.com