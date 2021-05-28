Cancel
Religion

Voices from the Ruins

By Dalit Rom-Shiloni
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn “Book Meets World,” authors give a description of what to expect from their book, and how readers might find it relevant in their life today. Today’s post comes from Dalit Rom-Shiloni, author of Voices from the Ruins, which is available now. Voices from the Ruins: History and Theodicy. While...

eerdword.com
Society
Religion
Nevada County, CAYubaNet

Color Me Human presents: Voices from the Shadows on June 8

Color Me Human Presents: Voices from the Shadows. A rare opportunity to listen in on a conversation with four local Black, Indigenous & Women of Color as they share their experiences, struggles, hopes, and dreams for a better tomorrow. In our rural community Black, Indigenous and People of Color experience...
Religiontallasseetribune.com

Our Quarreling is Ruining Us

Remind them of these things, and charge them before God not to quarrel about words, which does no good, but only ruins the hearers. - 2 Timothy 2:14. Perhaps you were an exceptional child and never quarreled with your parents, your siblings or your friends. Good for you, I guess. But most of us learned how to quarrel when we were little children. It can become a habit, and habits are hard to break. Some adults never have broken the habit of quarreling.
Family Relationshipsfayettecountyrecord.com

that little voice

Not many things surprise me, or even twitch my eyebrows upward. That was, however, before I visited a family member’s home in a small Texas town last month. I thought I was entering a movie scene, a takeoff of a modern day wild west film. Or maybe it was a documentary showing life in a cartel kingpin’s house. But no, it was a low key family gathering, six of us breaking bread together and…
ReligionDemocrat-Herald

Interfaith Voices: Learning from within Jewish-Christian family

I would like to share, as a Jew, what interfaith means to me. I speak only for myself. Others, whether of my faith, another, or none, have their own experiences and opinions. First, a little about Judaism and Jews. Jews are unique, as far as I know, among the world religions in that we are both a faith (Judaism) and a people (Jews). To be a Christian for example, one must accept certain core beliefs defined as religious; an atheist cannot be a Christian. But a Jew can be an atheist and is still considered a Jew. Caveat: from the little I have read, I have the impression that there may be native/first nation peoples for whom both religion and peoplehood were similarly combined. It would be wonderful to hear, perhaps through a letter to the GT or in another interfaith offering, from an indigenous person about this.
Religionenquirerjournal.com

Why did Jesus say that a prophet has no honor in his own country?

“They knew Jesus when he was a kid. They just said, ‘Hi Jesus,’ but they didn’t know he was God,” says Stacey, 6. It’s hard to talk with people who have known you for a long time, especially about spiritual matters. They think they know you. In most cases, they’re right, but not with Jesus.
Religionthebookkeeper247.com

Taking Advantage of God’s Compassion, Grace & Mercies

“So you delivered them into the hands of their enemies, who oppressed them. But when they were oppressed they cried out to you. From heaven you heard them, and in your great compassion you gave them deliverers, who rescued them from the hand of their enemies. But as soon as...
Religiontikkun.org

Abraham Joshua Heschel—a Major Jewish Prophet

[Editor's Note: I was honored to be asked to participate in this latest movie on Abraham Joshua Heschel, my mentor at the Jewish Theological Seminary, who was the most significant Jewish theologian in the U.S. in the second half of the 20th century and a chair of Clergy and Laity Concerned about Vietnam. Tikkun declared at our start that we sought to continue Heschel's legacy, and we were delighted when his daughter Susannah, a pioneering voice for Jewish feminist thought and professor of Jewish studies, agreed to serve as co-chair of the "Tikkun Community," the predecessor of the Network of Spiritual Progressives (NSP) in the early part of the first decade of the 21st century. We hope that you will read Peter Eisenstadt's review to get a sense of why Heschel's writing, particularly in The Sabbath, God in Search of Man, The Prophets, and Susannah Heschel's collection of A.J. Heschel's essays in Moral Grandeur and Spiritual Audacity, remains one of the most significant Jewish thinkers even now, 48 years after his untimely death.
Religionletterpile.com

Digging Deeper: Ruth Chapter 3 Bible Study

I'm a daughter, granddaughter & niece of pastors. I love God & studying the Bible and want to empower others to do the same. __________________________________________________________________. Read Ruth Chapter 3. Write out any verses, phrases or anything that stands out to you here:. __________________________________________________________________. Read verses 1-2. The last verse of...
Religionletterpile.com

That's Not in the Bible

Rev. Margaret Minnicks is an ordained Bible teacher. She writes many articles that are Bible lessons. As a longtime Bible teacher, it saddens me to hear people misquote scriptures. It saddens me even more when people say what the WORLD says instead of what the WORD says and they claim it is in the Bible.
ScienceHastings Tribune

Voice of the People

Recently, I have read various letters to Voice of the People in support of or against the idea of getting the COVID-19 vaccination. I suggest that those writers already had their minds made up about the subject before writing and were looking for information to support their thoughts. They wanted...
Religiongodtube.com

God is Love Bible Verses: Scriptures about the Love of God

Be inspired and encouraged by these scriptures about the steadfast love of God. The love of God calls us to repentance as a father calls his children home from wayward pursuits. God wishes his children to have the love He has given to all in their hearts, free from the slavery of vice, saved from the wages of sin.
Religionthegregorian.org

Can I Be Spiritual But Not Religious? Hebrews Says No

With Jeff Cavins, I filmed Ascension’s award-winning Bible study on the letter to the Hebrews, Hebrews: The New and Eternal Covenant. As I was researching and writing the companion book to the study and preparing for the presentations, I was struck by how incredibly timely Hebrews has become for our day.
ReligionVOICE of the Valley

Amazing Grace

Have you ever heard of a man by the name of John Newton? You may know him by his famous hymn “Amazing Grace,” but did you know that prior to penning this hymn he was a wicked slave trader who captured natives from West Africa to be sold to markets around the world? How is it that this wicked man could write and be remembered by such a wonderful hymn? Only by the Grace of God!
Societythehumanist.com

Humanist EDge: Humility as a Personal Responsibility

Celebrate World Humanist Day (June 21) throughout June with us by exploring the Ten Commitments of Humanist Living. We continue with Humility and Responsibility. Growing up, humility came in many shapes and forms but I somehow always felt that it was my duty to be humble. “Women are to be seen, and not heard.” A humble beauty as my matriarchs would call it. Young women were expected to be responsible, do as they were told, and not question the authorities of others. To me, this did not seem to be humility but fear, yet it was impolite to be any other way.
Religiongodtube.com

Bible Verses for Depression - Comforting Scriptures to Uplift You

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted." ~ Matthew 5:4. Find comfort in the assurance of God's steadfast love with these Bible verses for depression. We collected 30 of the best scripture quotes to console a broken heart and weary spirit. Read over these Bible verses and...
ReligionNews Channel 25

How would world religions respond to extraterrestrial life?

Lately, there’s been a lot of talk about what's out there and the idea of life beyond our world. "We don't know if it's extraterrestrial. We don't know if it's an enemy. We don't know if it's an optical phenomenon. We don't think so, because of the characteristics that those Navy jet pilots described as they saw it move around. And so the bottom line is, we want to know," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.
ReligionDesiring God

How Not to Correct a Fellow Christian

There are right ways to correct other believers, and there are wrong ways to correct other believers. So, what’s the difference? Romans 14:13 says, “Let us not pass judgment on one another any longer, but rather decide never to put a stumbling block or hindrance in the way of a brother.” Here’s John Piper explaining the meaning of this point from a 2005 sermon.
ReligionInter Press Service

Apocalypse Now? Christian Fundamentalists and COVID-19

Like most male Swedes of my age I had to enter obligatory military service for almost a year. In my barrack was a “born-again-Christian” who when he became angry shouted “Now you mock me, but when the Last Judgement has come I will sit in heaven and smile down at you while you burn in Hell!” Since then I have wondered about the last book of the Bible, the Book of Revelation. It was written by a frustrated Christian man who by the end of 100 CE by Roman authorities had been deported to an isolated island where he wrote a long letter to Christian congregations in Asia Minor.
Religionraptureforums.com

The End Times According to Jesus…Part 1

The Olivet Discourse is the name scholars have given a private prophecy briefing Jesus gave to Peter, James, John and Andrew on the Mount of Olives. It’s recorded in Matthew 24-25, Mark 13-14, and Luke 21. John, while present at the briefing, did not include it in his gospel. John...
FSUwfsu.org

Voices that Inspire

Hear stories from some of our most inspirational voices — you!. Your browser does not support the audio element. Isabel Canella - A Lot Of People Don’t Like High School, But I Loved My Experience. Isabel Canella is on the cusp of starting her senior year at Lawton Chiles High...