Voices from the Ruins

I would like to share, as a Jew, what interfaith means to me. I speak only for myself. Others, whether of my faith, another, or none, have their own experiences and opinions. First, a little about Judaism and Jews. Jews are unique, as far as I know, among the world religions in that we are both a faith (Judaism) and a people (Jews). To be a Christian for example, one must accept certain core beliefs defined as religious; an atheist cannot be a Christian. But a Jew can be an atheist and is still considered a Jew. Caveat: from the little I have read, I have the impression that there may be native/first nation peoples for whom both religion and peoplehood were similarly combined. It would be wonderful to hear, perhaps through a letter to the GT or in another interfaith offering, from an indigenous person about this.