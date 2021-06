Payton Gormley is quite the optimist. She suffered a horrible knee injury at the start of her sophomore year at Bryn Athyn, but she found the silver lining. “It was bad, but if I had to do it, it was the perfect time,” Gormley said of her 2018 knee injury at the start of soccer season. “I missed soccer season, but lacrosse season was canceled and then so was soccer season because of Covid, so I was able to work at getting better and I didn’t miss a lot of time. Nobody was playing.”