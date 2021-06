AOC’s new AGON series of computer gaming peripherals has come out with the amazing new AGON AGK700 pro-gaming RGB keyboard. The moment you take the AGON AGK700 Pro-Gaming RGB Keyboard out of the box you know it means serious business. The Black aluminum alloy frame with red accents makes for a very attractive and rigid frame that does not have much (if any) bend to it. The AGK700 also provides enough buttons to cover just about any modification or setup you may need when creating macros for your favorite games and applications.