WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Dr. Fauci continued his 15-month long publicity tour in yet another appearance on MSNBC. It was a failed attempt to debunk Senator Blackburn’s video explaining how both Fauci and big tech hid the facts about COVID-19. “Dr. Fauci should have learned in science class that you need evidence to support a claim,” said Senator Blackburn. “Fauci was once again evasive and dishonest. Rather than conduct a serious interview, Chuck Todd downplayed the concerns of the American people. We have had enough of that from the media over the past 15 months. I stand by my tweet.”