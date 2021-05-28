PODCAST: It’s opening night at The Lost Colony!

(CNN) — Alec Baldwin has made his first public statement since a fatal shooting on the set of his new film on Thursday. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin tweeted on Friday. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 HOURS AGO