CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

PODCAST: It’s opening night at The Lost Colony!

By OBX Today
big945.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Opening Night of the 84th season of The Lost...

big945.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Alec Baldwin says he's 'fully cooperating with police' after fatal shooting on 'Rust' set

(CNN) — Alec Baldwin has made his first public statement since a fatal shooting on the set of his new film on Thursday. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin tweeted on Friday. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roanoke Island#Drama
Reuters

Explainer: Americans wonder: Which COVID-19 booster is best?

CHICAGO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Americans this week were handed a big decision when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said individuals who qualify could choose a different vaccine from the one they received for their initial inoculation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast

Comments / 0

Community Policy