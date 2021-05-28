PODCAST: It’s opening night at The Lost Colony!

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday allowed a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in effect for now. But in an unusual move the justices said they want to hear arguments in the case at the soonest opportunity. Those arguments at the high court on Nov....
(CNN) — Alec Baldwin has made his first public statement since a fatal shooting on the set of his new film on Thursday. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin tweeted on Friday. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine showed 90.7% efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of children 5 to 11 years old, the U.S. drugmaker said on Friday. Sixteen children in the trial who had received a placebo got COVID-19, compared with 3 who...
CHICAGO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Americans this week were handed a big decision when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said individuals who qualify could choose a different vaccine from the one they received for their initial inoculation.
Oct 22 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) and Walmart Inc (WMT.N) said on Friday their U.S. pharmacies started administering COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, in addition to previously authorized Pfizer-BioNTech booster. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday recommended J&J...
The House passed a resolution Thursday finding Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress and asking the Justice Department for criminal prosecution over his refusal to cooperate with an investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The resolution passed largely along party lines in a 229-202...
Walmart is recalling room spray sold nationwide due to the possible presence of what federal regulators called a "rare and dangerous" bacteria that is linked to two deaths, including a child. The retailer sold about 3,900 bottles of Better Homes and Gardens-branded-Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones in...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peter Scolari, a versatile character actor whose television roles included a yuppie producer on “Newhart” and a closeted dad on “Girls” and who was on Broadway with longtime friend Tom Hanks in “Lucky Guy,” has died. He was 66. Scolari died Friday morning in New York...
Halyna Hutchins, a well-admired cinematographer who was blazing a new path for women in her field, was killed Thursday in a tragic accident on the set of the film "Rust" in New Mexico. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, striking Hutchins and the film's director, Joel Souza, the sheriff's...
