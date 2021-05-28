Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Documentary highlights mental health treatment for veterans

By Jeff Allen
Bay News 9
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this Memorial Day, we remember those who lost their life on the battlefield. But the trauma from war can still threaten the lives of veterans who make it home. "Wounded Heroes" is a documentary aimed at raising awareness about mental health treatments. Data shows on average, about 20 veterans...

www.baynews9.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Documentary#Mental Health Counselor#Data#Rtm#First Orlando Counseling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
PTSD
Related
stateofreform.com

Mandatory outpatient treatment policy needs reorganization, mental health experts say

The Joint Subcommittee to Study Mental Health Services in the Commonwealth in the 21st Century met this week to discuss the reorganization of Virginia’s mandatory outpatient treatment (MOT) guidelines — a policy mental health experts say is confusing, particularly for practitioners. The MOT policy details the procedures used by district...
Posted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Health Matters: Scoliosis Treatment for Children

It can cause the spine to look like an “s” shape or a “c” shape. “Scoliosis in the simplest of terms is a curvature of the spine and specifically it means a side-to-side curvature,” said Dr. Arun Hariharan, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon on the medical staff of Lee Health. But...
Carbon County, WYsaratogasun.com

Helping mental health

Due to a growing demand for mental health treatment options across the United States, particularly in rural areas, Memorial Hospital of Carbon County is implementing the MHCC Health and Wellness Center. Services will initially be based from the MHCC Family Practice Clinic in Rawlins and will extend to other clinic locations based on demand. The addition is meant to supplement existing mental health resources already present in Carbon County.
Pawnee County, KSGreat Bend Tribune

Licensed Mental Health Therapist

Licensed Mental Health Therapist Position Available: Whether you are just entering the field or an experienced professional, if you are dedicated to reducing stigma, promoting mental health and working in a culture that values diversity, equity and inclusion, this is your opportunity! The Center for Counseling & Consultation, a Community Mental Health Center serving Barton, Rice, Stafford and Pawnee County's, is seeking a Full-Time, Kansas Licensed Mental Health Therapist. Competitive starting wage with opportunity for monthly bonus pay. No overnight or weekend on-call. Flexible schedule. Great Benefits, including clinical supervision for licensing at no cost to qualified applicants, professional development hours and stipend provided. Required: Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology, Social Work, Professional Counseling, or Marriage and Family Therapy, Licensed in the state of KS, Background free of abuse/neglect, valid KS driver's license with favorable driving record and drug testing required. Visit www.thecentergb.org, [ABOUT US, Employment] to apply online or call 620-792-2544 and ask for Gail for more information.
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota adolescent mental health treatment facility closes abruptly

Cambia Hills of East Bethel, one of the few intensive mental health treatment facilities in Minnesota for high-risk adolescents, abruptly announced this week that it would shut its doors Friday. The facility, which has struggled since opening during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been cited by state...
WCAX

New installation at Burlington airport highlights mental health

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman is turning her loss into hope at the Burlington International Airport by sharing her own story and lining the walls with others. “On April 9th, 2016, my only sibling, and dearest friend, Ian Prout, ended his life,” Ashley McAvey said. Awareness and...
Mental Healthpinkisthenewblog.com

Mental Health and Sleep Patterns

Mental health is just as important as physical health, and the two are inextricably intertwined. One of the aspects of physical health that most impacts mental health is sleep. If you don’t sleep well or for long enough, your mood will suffer. Mental illnesses can also trigger insomnia. Sleep and mental health are so connected that it is essential to address both for overall good health.
studyfinds.org

Video games could become a low-cost treatment for mental health issues

LIMERICK, Ireland — Video games provide a great source of entertainment for people of all ages, especially when a pandemic is keeping you locked inside all day. Now, researchers in Ireland say Mario and Pac-Man should start pulling double-duty — as mental health counselors. Their study finds commercially available videos games can act as effective low-cost treatments for patients dealing with mental illness.
ctnewsjunkie.com

Mental Health, Substance Use Treatment Funding In Jeopardy

Mental health has been front and center throughout the pandemic. And with the demand for services increasing, nonprofits that treat people with mental health and addiction issues were hoping to see a funding increase in the state budget. That didn’t happen.
Idaho State Journal

Telehealth for mental health talking points

The pandemic forced many people to shift to telehealth for their mental health needs. Online therapy, or “telehealth,” for mental health care can be very effective, and while we’re emerging from the pandemic, it may remain a great option for people. Telehealth also presents challenges for patients and providers, but we are finding solutions.
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Strengthening mental health in summer

INDIANA – Summer officially starts on Sunday. Many of us view it as an exciting time to go out and do activities, take vacations, and spend more time outdoors. It can be a time full of excitement and happiness depending on how we spend our time. In fact, summer is a great time to invest in lifestyle habits and support your mental health. There is a science that points to summer being a time of better mental health.
Mental HealthTrendHunter.com

Accessible Mental Health Platforms

Sesh is a mental health platform that "harnesses the power of group support and communities to provide an affordable, accessible mental health care option to millions of Americans." The platform offers 60-minute online group support sessions led by an experienced facilitator covering various topics including Coping with Depression, Managing Stress, Addressing Anxiety, and more.
WREG

Mississippi State research is part of PBS documentary on mental health

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Research by a Mississippi State University professor and two students will be included in a PBS documentary, “Mysteries of Mental Illness.” The four-hour series premiers June 22. The university says parts of the second episode were filmed on the Starkville campus in 2020. The segments show the...