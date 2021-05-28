Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The plot of Far Cry 6 continues Ubisoft’s weird trend of dark stories with zany undertones

gamerevolution.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal shows that once again Ubisoft is instilling the weird, dark but zany tone its famous for into the game. For some reason, the company thinks nothing drives home the despair of living under a fascist tyrant like pastel spray paint and hot rods. So, despite what will likely be an engaging portrayal of Yara’s despotic El Presidente Anton Castillo by Giancarlo Esposito, you can count on constant jarring moments like a Macarena CD shooting gun to destroy any suspense.

www.gamerevolution.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Far Cry 6#The Weird#Macarena#Ghost Recon#Central American#Macguyver#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Assassin's Creed
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Google
Related
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Ubisoft States Far Cry 6 'Is Political' Following Mixed Reception

There's been a lot of backlash over the past few days following an interview at The Gamer with narrative director Navid Khavari about Far Cry 6's political undertones. During the interview, Khavari stated that Ubisoft "doesn’t want to make a political statement about what’s happening in Cuba specifically", but has now expanded on what that means.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Far Cry 6 Collector's Edition: What You Need to Know

Far Cry 6 won’t be out until October but this doesn’t mean that you cannot preorder the game now. The Collector’s Edition provides you several items, such as 10 stickers, a world map, additional character skins, and a season pass. The next installment in Ubisoft’s popular franchise aims to be...
Video GamesComicBook

Ubisoft Responds to Criticism Over Far Cry 6's Politics

Last week, Far Cry 6 narrative director Navid Khavari told The Gamer that Ubisoft's upcoming game will avoid making political statements, despite taking strong inspiration from the history of Cuba. That interview led to some pushback from gamers, who pointed out that it's nearly impossible to make a game about guerilla warfare without making some kind of political message. In a new blog post, Khavari clarified his previous statements, indicating that it would be impossible for the game to avoid making any kind of political statement, but the game won't be a direct commentary on the history of Cuba or its present.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Ubisoft’s Far Cry VR Hits Zero Latency Locations Worldwide

Last year Ubisoft and location-based entertainment (LBE) company Zero Latency announced an exciting partnership that would see the Far Cry franchise brought into virtual reality (VR). Today, they’ve announced that Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity is now available at select Zero Latency locations worldwide. Far Cry VR: Dive Into...
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Ubisoft’s E3 conference to have Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, and more

Ubisoft has revealed some of the lineup from their upcoming Ubisoft Forward conference set to take place as part of E3 2021 on the 12th of June. Taking place at 12 PM PT on the 12th of June, the latest Ubisoft Forward will have its own preshow an hour beforehand, as well as a post-show after the big event.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Ubisoft Forward to feature Rainbow Six Quarantine, Far Cry 6, AC Valhalla, and more

Ubisoft has now detailed a little of what we can expect to see during Ubisoft Forward, which takes place next week on June 12th as part of the digital E3 event. The main Ubisoft Forward show begins at 8pm BST/3pm ET, with a pre-show at 7pm BST/2pm ET and a post-show at 9pm BST/4pm ET. Firstly, the pre-show will feature news and updates for For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more. The main show will reveal gameplay and trailers for the next Rainbow Six game (previously called Rainbow Six Quarantine), and will also feature details on Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six Siege, and more. Lastly, the post-show includes the Community Briefing for Rainbow Six Siege, along with developer commentary on certain announcements seen during the main Ubisoft Forward show.
Video Gamesmagazinebuzz.com

The story in Far Cry 6 is political because it “has to be”

In conjunction with Far Cry 6 Displayed correctly and got a release date – October 7th! – Ubisoft took the opportunity to point out that the purpose of the game was not to comment on the real Cuba. Despite the fact that the fictional Yara thinks highly of inspiration from the island country. This isn’t the first time Ubisoft has toned down the political message in one of its games. At the same time, it is difficult to imagine a game about a dictatorship Not Politician. The person who agrees with this is narrative director Navid Khavari.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Ubisoft teases Rainbow Six, Far Cry, and other big reveals for E3 2021

It seems that Square Enix isn’t alone in announcing its plans for E3 2021 today, as Ubisoft has also revealed what it’s doing for the show. Unsurprisingly, Ubisoft will be hosting an Ubisoft Forward livestream for E3 2021, and today, the company detailed not only when the livestream will be taking place, but also what games will be on display.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Far Cry 6 is political after all, Ubisoft says

Ubisoft‘s next entry in the long-running open world first-person adventure series, Far Cry 6, is going to be political after all. Far Cry 6’s narrative director, Navid Khavari, has confirmed in a new update on the Ubisoft blog that the new game is inherently political, and inspired by real-world historical events that have taken place in Cuba.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Far Cry 6' Director Reveals What Fans Can Expect From Game's Story

"Far Cry 6's" story will deviate from the standard formula of the previous games. Real-life political revolutions were used as reference materials for writing the game's story. The game is expected to be morally gray with its depiction of tyranny. The “Far Cry” games have always had a “stranger in...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Far Cry 6 narrative director says the game's story "is political"

In a blog post published yesterday, Far Cry 6 narrative director Navid Khavari wrote that the game's story "is political." The post is a response to comments Khavari made in an interview last week, which were taken out of context to make it seem as if he was claiming otherwise.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Far Cry 6 Without Map Editor and Far Cry Arcade Mode

Developers at Ubisoft have announced that Far Cry 6 won't enable us to create custom maps. We have bad news for Far Cry Arcade fans. It turns out that Far Cry 6 will not feature a map editor. The information was revealed by the developers while answering fan questions during an AMA session on Reddit.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Far Cry 6's Confusing Stance On Politics Explained

Ubisoft have taken fans on a roller coaster over the past week in regards to the politics seen in "Far Cry 6." Ubisoft recently showcased a gameplay reveal for the upcoming first-person shooter, giving fans better view of the fictional country of Yara, where the game takes place. While Yara isn't a real country, the island shares many similarities with the real-world country of Cuba. In the game you play as Dani Rojas, a native to the island who becomes a guerrilla fighter to stand up to the leader of Yara.