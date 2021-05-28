The plot of Far Cry 6 continues Ubisoft’s weird trend of dark stories with zany undertones
The Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal shows that once again Ubisoft is instilling the weird, dark but zany tone its famous for into the game. For some reason, the company thinks nothing drives home the despair of living under a fascist tyrant like pastel spray paint and hot rods. So, despite what will likely be an engaging portrayal of Yara’s despotic El Presidente Anton Castillo by Giancarlo Esposito, you can count on constant jarring moments like a Macarena CD shooting gun to destroy any suspense.www.gamerevolution.com