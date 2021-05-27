Cancel
Public Health

Going maskless? Tell us why or why not in our community survey

spartaindependent.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust two weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) officially announced that those who were vaccinated would be able to take off their masks in most outdoor and indoor settings. This has left many people confused, frustrated and unwilling to part with their own scraps of fabric until further notice.

www.spartaindependent.com
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
KidsConnersville News-Examiner

Why we should let children go maskless outdoors this summer

We are living in a modern dystopia when, in the name of science, adults enjoy life unmasked while young children are masked; adults freely go to restaurants and gyms while children have attended school mainly by remote learning. The U.S. pandemic policies have firmly placed us in this position. The...
Public Healthdeseret.com

Almost every COVID-19 death is preventable, says CDC director

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently suggested almost all deaths related to COVID-19 can be prevented because of the vaccine. “COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone ages 12 and up,” she said Tuesday, according to CNN. “They are nearly 100% effective against...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Just Changed This Controversial Guideline for Unvaccinated People

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been making a lot of guideline changes lately, namely those surrounding masks. Just two weeks ago, on May 13, the agency suggested that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors in most circumstances. The move promoted governors from coast to coast to lift mask mandates, many of which officially go into effect Memorial Day weekend, kicking off a summer of reduced restrictions. But at that time, the CDC was also standing by another controversial mask guideline for unvaccinated people—now, on May 28, the agency quietly walked back on that guidance just as the holiday weekend began.
Public HealthPetoskey News-Review

Health officials stress importance of vaccinations regarding delta variant

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is strongly urging those residents who are not fully vaccinated to get their COVID-19 vaccine. As the delta variant of the virus continues to spread rapidly across the country, it could very well become the dominant strain within the next few weeks, according to health officials.
Pharmaceuticalsq13fox.com

NIH begins study of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant recipients

BETHESDA, Md. - The National Institutes of Health announced on Wednesday that it has begun an observational study to evaluate how pregnant or postpartum recipients react to COVID-19 vaccines. For the study, researchers will measure the development and durability of antibodies to fight COVID-19 in people who get vaccinated during...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Young Americans resisting Covid vaccination, says U.S.

U.S. health officials have said that younger people are not seeking out Covid vaccinations at the rate of older people, as the United States is not expected to reach the inoculation targets set for August. Recently conducted surveys found that nearly one-quarter of adults ages 18 to 39 said they...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says This One Thing Is Most Likely to Cause COVID After Vaccination

Since the first two COVID vaccines were first approved six months ago, we've been hearing that they're about 95 percent effective. But what you may not realize is that the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID cases, which still leaves a chance of asymptomatic infection and a small margin of vaccine recipients who could come down with a symptomatic case. The point of the vaccine, however, is to stop severe cases and based on the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's doing its job. According to their findings as of April 30, only 1,155 of the 101 million fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have come down with a severe or fatal case of COVID, meaning 0.001 percent. However, there is one clear commonality among those who develop COVID after vaccination.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released BY The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You're More Likely to Have This Delayed Side Effect

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots share a similar profile: both are mRNA vaccines which boast roughly the same efficacy, and they share most of the same—usually minor—side effects. However, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have recently acknowledged one difference between the two. Those who have received the Pfizer jab have more frequently reported an alarming symptom, which the CDC notes can be delayed after vaccination. Read on to find out what symptom to look out for, and what to do if it happens to you.
Public Healthsoonerpolitics.org

CDC: Heart inflammation cases after Covid-19 vaccine on the rise

More than 1,200 cases of heart inflammation in young people have been reported after Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccination. That's according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). According to Epoch Times: The bulk of the reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System dealt with myocarditis or pericarditis experienced after a second dose of a messenger RNA-based […]