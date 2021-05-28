On Video – My Spring 2021 Townhouse Garden

I am Rich from Philadelphia. I am sharing some images from the gardens of our 1812 Federal-style townhouse. There is a front yard, which is located in the middle of a 10-plus block business district, and a “backyard,” most of which runs parallel to our home. I have endeavored to create a series of garden rooms that best match the light conditions of each area. The publicly viewable front yard includes a white-and-silver-themed perennial shade garden as well as a vibrant bed of rotating annuals. The backyard includes a formal courtyard with a triangular-shaped boxwood border, a perennial border, and a kitchen garden. Multiple water features and a diversity of shrubs, trees, and other plantings and accents contribute to a serene scene for birds, pollinators, and humans.