How will the U.S. ever hold China accountable for the spread of the coronavirus if our government officials are complicit in the cover-up? The U.S. National Institutes of Health deleted early coronavirus gene data sequences in one of their databases, at the request of the Chinese researchers, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The NIH confirmed to the Journal that it deleted the sequences after receiving a request from a Chinese researcher who submitted them three months earlier. The Chinese researcher promised the NIH they would refresh and upload new data in another database; however, it’s unclear if that ever happened.