Oconeean charged in warrants alleging sex offenses
A rural Oconee County resident has been arrested and charged in three warrants alleging sex crimes. Law enforcement records identify the arrested man as Augustino Cusimano. Sixty-five year old Cusimano is accused in two of the warrants as having in the third degree sexually exploited a minor by unlawfully possessing material that contained “a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity when a reasonable person would infer the purpose is sexual stimulation….” In the third warrant, the allegation is spelled out this way: “The defendant did, on about 12-10-19, knowingly and unlawfully procure obscene material which depicted an act of actual or simulated bestiality….wgog.com