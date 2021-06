Thursday and Friday COVID-19 numbers are the latest available from South Carolina DHEC. For both days, the positivity of test results show a percentage in the 2% range for the state. For the report issued Sunday that reflected Friday numbers, the state health agency confirmed 159 new cases, six of them in Oconee County. There were an additional five deaths, including that of an elderly Pickens County resident who died Wednesday. Of 10,675 test results, the positivity was 2.4%. For the Saturday report with numbers from Thursday, there were 173 new cases statewide and four additional deaths. No Oconee numbers were available to 101.7/WGOG NEWS. Of 12,889 test results, the positivity was 2%.