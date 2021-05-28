Cancel
Churches Find Ways To Mourn, Grieve, And Celebrate From Afar

Cover picture for the articleAmong the institutions the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown were churches. But in such a tumultuous year, those closures, particularly in communities of color, meant a loss of a brick and mortar space to grieve, mourn and celebrate life. According to Revs. Irene Monroe and Reverend Emmett Price, co-hosts of the GBH...

Religionrestorationnewsmedia.com

Local churches celebrate their graduates

Kingdom International Church honored graduates during Sunday’s service. Children’s Pastor Cindy Lamm and assistant Brenda Braswell presented preschool, pre-K and kindergarten graduates with Bibles imprinted with their names. The group, with the help of other children’s church kids, performed a mime for the congregation. Well done! Youth Pastor Grant McGlothlin...
Saint Marys, OHLima News

Church of the Nazarene holding weeklong worship celebration

ST MARYS — The Northwestern Ohio District Church of the Nazarene is holding a weeklong worship celebration through Saturday called “The Gathering” at the Lighthouse Camp and Retreat Center at 272 Jack Oak Point Road. in St. Marys. Events include daily devotions at 9 a.m., daily worship services at 10:30...
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

120th year celebration planned by Joplin church

Unity Missionary Baptist Churchis planning a 120th anniversary celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 27; the church is located at 615 Minnesota Ave. in Joplin,. The theme will be "The Truth About the Church" with Psalms 127:1, Matthew 16:18, and Acts 1:8 and 1:44-47 covered. The guest preacher will be...
Behind Viral Videosoutreachmagazine.com

4 Positive Ways Churches Can Use TikTok

Churches on TikTok need to find the balance between reaching deep and reaching wide. If you’re a church that cares about connecting with people age 25 or younger, you’re going to have to contend with TikTok, because it’s now a core part of the young-person culture. On a platform like TikTok, it’s about finding the balance between reaching deep and reaching wide—and churches on TikTok need to do both.
Homelessnclutheran.org

Churches Born from Collaboration

This year’s NC Synod Assembly celebrated collaboration between the Moravian and Lutheran churches, a relationship as old as the denominations themselves. The religious movement that would become the Moravian church started with Jan Hus, a Church reformer who strongly influenced Martin Luther and predated him by 100 years. In the 18th century, followers of this Hussite movement known as the Bohemian Brethren fled religious persecution in Moravia and found haven in Germany on the estate of Nikolaus Ludwig von Zinzendorf, a nobleman raised in the Lutheran tradition. There the movement grew and flourished, and Count von Zinzendorf became an early bishop in the Moravian church.
Routt County, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Ways to celebrate Juneteenth

Our founding fathers wrestled with the sin of slavery. They knew they needed the manpower of the South to win the war against England, but they were sure that humans were intended to be free. While they did not live up to their own ideals, they decided to write freedom...
ReligionLaclede Record

Immanuel Lutheran Church at Rader celebrates their 150th Anniversary

June 20 will be a very special day for the congregation of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rader as they celebrate 150 years. The celebration will be an all-day affair. The Rev. Dr. Lee Hagan, president of the Missouri District of LCMS will lead the service at 10 a.m. along with vacancy pastor William Metzger. Metzger has led the congregation the past year and said it is a wonderful congregation. “It is good to be a part of the long line of pastors,’’ he said. There will also be special music. A plaque commemorating the event will be dedicated by The Daughters of American Colonists immediately after the service. A potluck dinner will be served under a big tent. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share. Barbecue meat will be provided, but meat dishes are also welcome. Tea and lemonade will be provided. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Baker City, OREast Oregonian

Church Celebrates Its First Century

BAKER CITY — Judy Chinn smiles as she looks at the white paper doves — 1,200 in all — streaming down the walls of the sanctuary. “I thought it was just so beautiful,” Chinn, 83, says of when she first saw the decorations in place. “Each one of these doves represents a soul.”
Troy, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

Celebrating men at Victory Church

TROY – On Sunday, Victory Church in Troy held its annual Man Day event for Father’s Day. The day featured a car show and burnout competition, with face painting and inflatables for the children. Everything was free for guests to enjoy, including hot dogs, drinks and shaved ice. Gearheads from...
ReligionLiterary Hub

How Writing a Novel About the Evangelical Church Helped Me Grieve the Loss of My Religion

I was such a pious child. I don’t remember saying the prayer to accept Christ, but my parents have told the story enough that it feels like I do. I can create the image of myself, five years old, hair as white and bright as the sun, demanding my dad let me become a Christian, him brushing it off until my mom in the doorway said, “you better listen to her. She seems serious.” We prayed together and that was that. I was a Christian. Depending on your theology, I might still be.
Religionfox5ny.com

Finding a place in the Catholic Church

Christopher Browner is a practicing Catholic who also identifies as queer. He joined St. Paul the Apostle Roman Catholic Church on the Upper West Side because he and many others in the LGBTQ community feel welcome there.
Sidney, NESidney Sun Telegraph

Loving Your Enemies

In our own time, maybe no one has seen the social aspects of God’s Kingdom on earth quite like Martin Luther King, Jr. He stood toe to toe with the house of evil. He insisted in a number of his speeches that the key to the future was a certain “maladjustment…” In 1961, Dr. King gave the commencement address at Lincoln University, in which he talked about “The American Dream,” and he said this, “There are certain things within our social order to which I am proud to be maladjusted and to which I call upon all people of good will to be maladjusted. If you will allow the preacher in me to come out now, let me say to you that I never did intend to adjust to the evils of segregation and discrimination. I never did intend to adjust myself to religious bigotry. I never did intend to adjust myself to economic conditions that will take necessities from the many to give luxuries to the few. I never did intend to adjust myself to the madness of militarism, and the self-defeating effects of physical violence. And I call upon all people of good will to be maladjusted, because it may well be that the salvation of the world lies in the hands of the maladjusted.”
Bangor, MEwabi.tv

Essex Street Baptist Church Celebrates 176th Birthday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local church celebrated a historic achievement in Bangor today. Essex Street Baptist Church held a service to commemorate it’s 176th birthday, with more than two dozen people in attendance for the special occasion. The event was a celebration of both the church’s 176th and 175th...
New Milford, CTWestport News

New Milford Assembly Church to hold freedom celebration

NEW MILFORD — The New Milford Assembly Church Freedom Celebration will be Sunday, July 4 at 9:30 a.m., at the chuch, on 47 Old Park Lane Road. It will be an outdoor freedom celebration service followed by an all American Picnic with hotdogs, hamburgers and all the fixings.
Religiongenesis-umc.org

Prayer for the Grieving

Compassionate and Merciful God, grief is a small word full of so many emotions and feelings. Anger, pain, loneliness, anguish, sorrow, suffering and doubts are but a few of them. Grief affects every aspect of our being; spiritually, physically, mentally and emotionally. We turn to you, dear God, in times of grief.
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

God & Country Celebration at Roswell Street Baptist Church

Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell Street SE in Marietta, will have its annual God & Country Celebration on July 4 at 10:30 a.m. in the Worship Center. After the musical event, there will be an outdoor picnic for a nominal cost. Support Local Journalism. Now, more than ever, residents...
New Jersey StateStar Courier

Carol Blake Gerrond: Faceless?

Who benefits from this? Is there presently a concerted effort to take away individuality, to turn us into a nation of faceless drubs with no defining characteristics, no past accomplishments, not even any gender? (Well, of course, these efforts don’t apply to the Ones Who Will Run This Show—they have to guide us to this blissful condition, you know, and so must have identity.)
Religionmywaynenews.com

Altona church celebrates 140 years

First Trinity Lutheran Church of Altona celebrated 140 years of God's Grace and Blessing on June 13. Church history states that "on Trinity Sunday in 1881, the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran congregation was organized under the leadership of the Rev. G. Bullinger at the home of Carl Erxleben, one and one-half miles east and two miles north of where the present church is located.
North Augusta, SCPosted by
Aiken Standard

Area churches celebrate dads, family ties

NORTH AUGUSTA — Doughnuts, root beer and chicken might represent an odd dietary mix, but they were part of a heartfelt salute Sunday for a couple of local congregations, in observance of Father's Day. "Any opportunity we have to celebrate the men at our church and what they do for...