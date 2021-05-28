Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; ALX Promise Recognized as Innovative Practice; Weekly Vaccine Updates

Posted by 
Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, Virginia
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQzm2_0aF6HyvO00

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; ALX Promise Recognized as Innovative Practice; Weekly Vaccine Updates

­­For Immediate Release: May 28, 2021

Help end the pandemic by wearing a mask over both your nose and mouth, washing your hands frequently, and getting vaccinated. Approximately 1 in 20 Alexandrians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization, so without these critical steps, additional lives may be at risk.

ALX Promise Recognized as Innovative Practice

The Alexandria Health Department's (AHD) ALX Promise program received an Honorable Mention as a 2021 Innovative Practice from the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO). As the only program recognized by NACCHO in Virginia, the ALX Promise program focuses on supporting the business community by creating a voluntary accreditation program for organizations committed to going above and beyond local COVID-19 prevention mandates. Participating businesses, non-profits, and houses of worship all receive promotional materials to proudly display their commitment to safety. Today, ALX Promise Gold launched as the next iteration in the program, with adaptations based on current safety guidance.

Weekly Vaccine Updates

Between May 21 and 27, the AHD administered first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 1,210 people and fully vaccinated 1,029 people with either a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. During this same period, bilingual AHD staff have knocked on hundreds of doors, primarily in the West End and Arlandria, to offer vaccine appointments to those who have not had access because of transportation, technology and language barriers.

Next week, Alexandria will receive 1,870 doses in addition to the vaccines received last week. This does not include additional vaccine doses federal programs provide directly to participating providers. AHD administers vaccines at clinic events and allocates the remaining doses to private providers. Appointments from AHD and private providers are listed on alexandriava.gov/Vaccines, with both scheduled and walk-in opportunities.

Alexandria COVID-19 Data At-a-Glance

The seven-day moving average chart below shows the number of COVID-19 cases and the daily and cumulative case and fatality counts, and provides detailed information about how preventive measures are impacting Alexandria's response to the pandemic. An interactive version is available at alexandriava.gov/114883. Vaccination charts include total doses administered across all facilities, the percentage of residents ages 12 and older who have been partially and fully vaccinated, and weekly doses administered. Vaccination charts are available with definitions and data source information at alexandriava.gov/120654. Detailed data, including data on age, race and ethnicity, are available through links at alexandriava.gov/Coronavirus.

﻿

Continue following measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 even after vaccination. Get tested if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. If you test positive, help loved ones and neighbors by informing your close contacts using “ What to Do If You Get Sick” guidance, which is available in Spanish, Amharic, Arabic, and Farsi or this brief video.

# # #

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/122630.

Alexandria, Virginia

Alexandria, Virginia

5
Followers
425
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Alexandria is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 139,966, Located along the western bank of the Potomac River, Alexandria is approximately 7 miles (11 km) south of downtown Washington, D.C.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Alx#Alx Promise Recognized#Weekly Vaccine Updates#Alexandrians#Naccho#Ahd#Farsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Ohio Stateohio.edu

OHIO announces new public health measures

The following message was shared with the OHIO community on June 16, 2021. We have important news to share today about public health measures on our campuses. Effective immediately, fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks indoors, except where otherwise required in healthcare or clinical environments, and on public transportation. Unvaccinated people are required to wear masks indoors, and we advise that they also do so outdoors if physical distancing of six feet cannot be maintained.
AdvocacyPosted by
Alexandria, Virginia

City of Alexandria Supports World Refugee Day, Encourages Participation in Local Events, Global Campaign

City of Alexandria Supports World Refugee Day, Encourages Participation in Local Events, Global Campaign. The City of Alexandria encourages residents and businesses to show their solidarity with refugees on World Refugee Day, June 20. The community is invited to participate in local events and a global campaign to show support for the 26 million refugees around the world and those who have made their new home in Alexandria.
Public Healthmiddlesexboro-nj.gov

Health: June Vaccine Clinics, ‘Healthier Middlesex’ Resources, and More

June 16, (Moderna) Middlesex County Office of Health Services. 1 Ericsson Drive, Piscataway (Drive through) More info in this PDF document (link here) or visit www.middlesexcountynj.gov/vaccine. Vaccine Clinic: Saturday, June 19, 2021. June 19 from 10am - 1pm. Middlesex County hosts a mobile vaccine clinic at Dunellen's Skinner Plaza {train...
Public HealthPosted by
Alexandria, Virginia

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; Vaccines Reduce Risk; Updated Guidelines for City Facilities; Rare Vaccine Side Effects; Clarification on Restrictions in Schools

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; Vaccines Reduce Risk; Updated Guidelines for City Facilities; Rare Vaccine Side Effects; Clarification on Restrictions in Schools. Help end the pandemic by wearing a mask over both your nose and mouth, washing your hands frequently, and getting vaccinated. Approximately 1 in 20 Alexandrians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization, so without these critical steps, additional lives may be at risk.
Public Healthmidfloridanewspapers.com

Rural COVID-19 vaccinations lag

TALLAHASSEE — COVID-19 vaccination rates lag in vast swaths of rural Florida compared to the rest of the state – a pattern that also has been seen in other areas of the country, a new report shows. The report, released Friday by the state Department of Health, said 55% of...
Pima County, AZSignalsAZ

Health Department Honored as “Gold Innovative Practice Awardee” for COVID-19 Response Programs

The Pima County Health Department has been honored with the 2021 Gold Innovative Practice Award by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO). This award celebrates local health departments for developing innovative programs to meet the needs of their community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department earned the award for the creative, community-focused work being done by the Mitigating COVID-19 in Communities of Color (MC3) Program.
Chatham County, GAWTGS

Coastal Health District provides COVID-19 update

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Leaders with the Coastal Health District say generally, transmission rates in the state and in the coastal area are falling. County nurse manager Tammi Brown provided a COVID-19 update at Friday's Chatham County Commission meeting. Brown says the area's percentage of positive tests is lower,...
Public HealthPosted by
Alexandria, Virginia

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; AHD Expands Vaccine Clinic Partnerships and Locations; In-Person Library Services Now Available on Fridays; Metro Commitment to Safety and Health

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; AHD Expands Vaccine Clinic Partnerships and Locations; In-Person Library Services Now Available on Fridays; Metro Commitment to Safety and Health. For Immediate Release: June 8, 2021. Help end the pandemic by wearing a mask over both your nose and mouth, washing your hands frequently,...
Public Healththebeaumontnews.ca

Council provides updates on COVID-19, Beaumont Library and Arts Centre

Beaumont city council held a virtual meeting on June 8, 2021. Administration reported that the city has been able to move closer to normal operations in recent weeks. With the province moving towards Stage 2 of its reopening plan on June 10, the City of Beaumont will be able to follow the province’s lead on health restrictions and reopen some services.
Alexandria, VAalexandrialivingmagazine.com

ALX Promise Gold Program Launches as Gold Standard in COVID-19 Safety

The Alexandria Health Department and Visit Alexandria have launched the “ALX Promise Gold” program to keep employees and patrons safe and help organizations recover from the effects of the pandemic. ALX Promise Gold is a safety and training program on measures that organizations can take to reduce the risks of COVID-19, even as masking and distancing restrictions loosen.
RelationshipsPosted by
Alexandria, Virginia

City of Alexandria Recognizes National Reunification Month, Fatherhood Awareness Month

City of Alexandria Recognizes National Reunification Month, Fatherhood Awareness Month. As part of National Reunification Month and Fatherhood Awareness Month in June, the City of Alexandria is highlighting programs and services focused on reunifying children in foster care with their parents and families, and in particular, the role of fathers during the reunification process. National Reunification Month highlights the importance of successful relationships between child welfare professionals and birth and foster families in achieving reunification.
Fayette County, OHRecord-Herald

FCPH updates vaccine provider list

The COVID-19 vaccination provider list continues to be updated weekly by Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) for the community to take advantage of. According to FCPH, “the local vaccination provider list is updated and shared weekly as a courtesy, and availability can change from day to day. Contact the provider of your choice for the latest information on vaccine availability and to schedule an appointment. You can also search for providers by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.”
Marion County, INPosted by
WRTV

City leaders provide update on Marion County's COVID-19 response

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Health Department director Dr. Virginia Caine are providing an update on Marion County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county’s goal is to reach 50% of all residents vaccinated by July 4. If the mask requirement is lifted for fully vaccinated individuals, the honor system will be used as far as who is and isn’t wearing a mask.
Public HealthPosted by
Alexandria, Virginia

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; Alexandria Police Department Reopens Headquarters For Public Services; Summer Camp Updates

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; Alexandria Police Department Reopens Headquarters For Public Services; Summer Camp Updates. Help end the pandemic by wearing a mask over both your nose and mouth, washing your hands frequently, and getting vaccinated. Approximately 1 in 20 Alexandrians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization, so without these critical steps, additional lives may be at risk.
MinoritiesPosted by
Alexandria, Virginia

City of Alexandria Participates in ACT for Alexandria’s Racial Equity Forum

City of Alexandria Participates in ACT for Alexandria’s Racial Equity Forum. ACT for Alexandria is hosting an IMPACT Racial Equity Forum June 9 and 10. This virtual event will provide attendees the opportunity to learn, connect and commit to an equitable Alexandria for all. City of Alexandria leaders will speak at the event, including Alexandria Black History Museum Director Audrey P. Davis; City Historian Dr. Daniel Lee; and Race and Social Equity Officer Jaqueline Tucker.
Public HealthPosted by
Alexandria, Virginia

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; New Executive Order Takes Effect at Midnight

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; New Executive Order Takes Effect at Midnight. Help end the pandemic by wearing a mask over both your nose and mouth, washing your hands frequently, and getting vaccinated. Approximately 1 in 20 Alexandrians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization, so without these critical steps, additional lives may be at risk.