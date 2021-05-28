City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; ALX Promise Recognized as Innovative Practice; Weekly Vaccine Updates

­­For Immediate Release: May 28, 2021

Help end the pandemic by wearing a mask over both your nose and mouth, washing your hands frequently, and getting vaccinated. Approximately 1 in 20 Alexandrians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization, so without these critical steps, additional lives may be at risk.

ALX Promise Recognized as Innovative Practice

The Alexandria Health Department's (AHD) ALX Promise program received an Honorable Mention as a 2021 Innovative Practice from the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO). As the only program recognized by NACCHO in Virginia, the ALX Promise program focuses on supporting the business community by creating a voluntary accreditation program for organizations committed to going above and beyond local COVID-19 prevention mandates. Participating businesses, non-profits, and houses of worship all receive promotional materials to proudly display their commitment to safety. Today, ALX Promise Gold launched as the next iteration in the program, with adaptations based on current safety guidance.

Weekly Vaccine Updates

Between May 21 and 27, the AHD administered first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 1,210 people and fully vaccinated 1,029 people with either a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. During this same period, bilingual AHD staff have knocked on hundreds of doors, primarily in the West End and Arlandria, to offer vaccine appointments to those who have not had access because of transportation, technology and language barriers.

Next week, Alexandria will receive 1,870 doses in addition to the vaccines received last week. This does not include additional vaccine doses federal programs provide directly to participating providers. AHD administers vaccines at clinic events and allocates the remaining doses to private providers. Appointments from AHD and private providers are listed on alexandriava.gov/Vaccines, with both scheduled and walk-in opportunities.

Alexandria COVID-19 Data At-a-Glance

The seven-day moving average chart below shows the number of COVID-19 cases and the daily and cumulative case and fatality counts, and provides detailed information about how preventive measures are impacting Alexandria's response to the pandemic. An interactive version is available at alexandriava.gov/114883. Vaccination charts include total doses administered across all facilities, the percentage of residents ages 12 and older who have been partially and fully vaccinated, and weekly doses administered. Vaccination charts are available with definitions and data source information at alexandriava.gov/120654. Detailed data, including data on age, race and ethnicity, are available through links at alexandriava.gov/Coronavirus.

﻿

Continue following measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 even after vaccination. Get tested if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. If you test positive, help loved ones and neighbors by informing your close contacts using “ What to Do If You Get Sick” guidance, which is available in Spanish, Amharic, Arabic, and Farsi or this brief video.

# # #

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/122630.