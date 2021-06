This paper presents MultiTrack, a commodity WiFi-based human sensing system that can track multiple users and recognize the activities of multiple users performing them simultaneously. Such a system can enable easy and large-scale deployment for multi-user tracking and sensing without the need for additional sensors through the use of existing WiFi devices (e.g., desktops, laptops, and smart appliances). The basic idea is to identify and extract the signal reflection corresponding to each individual user with the help of multiple WiFi links and all the available WiFi channels at 5GHz. Given the extracted signal reflection of each user, MultiTrack examines the path of the reflected signals at multiple links to simultaneously track multiple users. It further reconstructs the signal profile of each user as if only a single user has performed activity in the environment to facilitate multi-user activity recognition. We evaluate MultiTrack in different multipath environments with up to 4 users for multi-user tracking and up to 3 users for activity recognition. Experimental results show that our system can achieve decimeter localization accuracy and over 92% activity recognition accuracy under multi-user scenarios.