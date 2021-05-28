Cancel
Maine State

NYPD: Maine woman who went missing in Times Square has been found safe

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 20 days ago
NEW YORK — A 29-year-old woman from Maine who was reported missing from Times Square has been found unharmed, the New York Police Department said in a tweet on Friday night.

The Falmouth, Maine Police Department had been working with the New York City Police Department to find Christine Hammontree, who was last seen on May 24 in Times Square.

Hammontree was reported missing on May 25 by her parents. She “has been found in Long Island City, Queens. She is unharmed and there is no further investigation regarding this matter,” NYPD said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

