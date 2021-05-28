NYPD: Maine woman who went missing in Times Square has been found safe

NEW YORK — A 29-year-old woman from Maine who was reported missing from Times Square has been found unharmed, the New York Police Department said in a tweet on Friday night.

The Falmouth, Maine Police Department had been working with the New York City Police Department to find Christine Hammontree, who was last seen on May 24 in Times Square.

Hammontree was reported missing on May 25 by her parents. She “has been found in Long Island City, Queens. She is unharmed and there is no further investigation regarding this matter,” NYPD said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group