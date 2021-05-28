Cancel
Durango, CO

LIVINGSTON: Ben Sonntag’s smile missed at Iron Horse Bicycle Classic

By John Livingston
Durango Herald
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown is full. Bicycles are everywhere. It’s a happy time in Durango, but the happiest person in Durango this weekend is no longer with us. The Iron Horse Bicycle Classic brings one of the best sporting weekends of the year to this mountain town. While the event might be more about the tour riders than the professional races these days, the top-end of the pro field in the road race to Silverton and the mountain bike race in Durango still give local fans and this sports journalist the chance to see some of the most talented cyclists in the country work their craft.

www.durangoherald.com
