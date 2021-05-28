Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Creative Writing Club Serial Story: Episode Eight

By Jeff Mason
lawrentian.com
 28 days ago

They kept the windows rolled up, the air conditioning locked on the coldest setting. While the red trees stood tall and silent, the car’s tires buzzed against the road. Lizzie spent the drive out of the park doing the same thing she’d done on the drive in. Her eyes were fixed to one spot, digging into it, wondering what it would have in store for her. However, unlike the drive in only a few days prior, nothing outside of the car enticed her. She kept her gaze focused on her mother’s oval face. She almost smiled.

www.lawrentian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Creative Writing
News Break
Music
Related
Books & Literaturetelegraphherald.com

Fischer: A story about starting to write

“I wish I’d have listened more when she talked about her life.”. How many times have we heard this from people about their parents and grandparents?. Through the years, I’ve often been asked, “How do I get started writing about my life?” in the workshops and classes I teach, and even over thumping melons at the grocery with friends. This fall marks 20 years since I began writing monthly columns for the Telegraph Herald. It’s a good time to respond.
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

On Writing

“This sentence has five words. Here are five more words. Five-word sentences are fine. But several together become monotonous. Listen to what is happening. The writing is getting boring. The sound of it drones. It’s like a stuck record. The ear demands some variety. Now listen. I vary the sentence length, and I create music. Music. The writing sings. It has a pleasant rhythm, a lilt, a harmony. I use short sentences. And I use sentences of medium length. And sometimes, when I am certain the reader is rested, I will engage him with a sentence of considerable length, a sentence that burns with energy and builds with all the impetus of a crescendo, the roll of the drums, the crash of the cymbals–sounds that say listen to this, it is important.”
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Lisey's Story Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Jim Dandy

Perhaps almost being killed may cause Lisey's eyes to be opened. Sadly, that was still to be determined following Lisey's Story Season 1 Episode 4. That's because while Lisey accepted Scott's weirdness, she has repressed memories about conversations and events connected to it, for her own sanity. Only now insanity...
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

Netflix Rethinks 'God's Favorite Idiot' After Eight Episodes

Netflix has brought an early halt to production in Australia of Melissa McCarthy-starring comedy series “God’s Favorite Idiot.” It had shot eight episodes instead of the previously-announced sixteen, which would have taken filming on until November. Sources close to the production told Variety that Netflix is now planning to shoot...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Elite Short Stories: how is the fourth episode with Samuel and Carla

There are only a few hours until Elite renew its chapters by adding, to the Netflix catalog, its fourth season. With new characters and the absence of Danna Paola, Mina El Hammani and Ester Expósito, Las Encinas reopens its doors to welcome Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Cayetana (Georgina Amorós), Rebeca (Claudia Salas) , Omar (Omar Ayuso) and Ander (Aaron Piper) to confront them with the new students of the school who will make them live traumatic experiences again.
TV SeriesAlbia Newspapers

‘The Blacklist’ Creator Promises ‘Answers to Eight Years Worth of Questions’ in Penultimate Episode

The Blacklist is digging into long sought after answers in its final Season 8 episodes, the penultimate of which airs Wednesday, June 16. “These last two episodes are really sort of companion pieces,” teases series creator Jon Bokenkamp. “The next episode, ‘Nachalo,’ translates from Russian to mean: The Beginning. We’re going to go back to the very beginning and unpack answers to eight years worth of questions.”
TV SeriesDeadline

‘The Republic Of Sarah’: Creative Team & Cast Tout Relatable Characters & Story, Tease Upcoming Plots – ATX

For the creative team and the stars of The CW’s The Republic of Sarah, the drama is all about highlighting normal people who do the extraordinary. Creator/showrunner/executive producer Jeffrey Paul King joined director Kat Candler and stars Stella Baker and Luke Mitchell to tease the new CW drama and discuss how its depictions of community can resonate with pandemic-striken audiences.
TV & Videosstarwarsnewsnet.com

Review: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Episode Eight – ‘Reunion’

Star Wars: The Bad Batch continues to impress audiences with its newest installment. After a few bottle episodes that had the only purpose of building up character and their dynamics, we are now in the meat of the show. After last week’s Rex appearance, the plot continues to ramp up and our heroes continue to get into another thrilling adventure. Let’s get into this, first talking about the episode in general terms, and then we’ll get into the spoilers.
TV & Videosmusicboxtheatre.com

Serial Mom

Screening in the Music Box Garden | Extremely Limited Seating Available | A Part of We Heart Kathleen Turner with WHO FRAMED ROGER RABBIT. Happy housewife Beverly Sutphin has a charmed life - a beautiful suburban home, a... READ MORE. Take Me Somewhere Nice. Directed by: Ena Sendijarević. It’s one...
Family Relationshipsmitchalbom.com

Episode 87 – The Parentless Club

Welcome to “The Parentless Club.” That’s the topic of today’s episode of the Tuesday People podcast. Host Mitch Albom, and producer, Lisa Goich, discuss what happens when the strings to both your parents are cut for the last time. Who do you turn to when you have questions? Who is the keeper of the family history now that both parents are gone? We’ll discuss all of the hurdles you’ll face – and how you can conquer them – as you navigate your new world on your own.
Kidsslj.com

Series and Serial Podcasts That Will Keep Kids Listening All Summer

Summer is the perfect time for series and serial podcasts across genres to keep kids entertained and engaged. Summer has always been a great time for kids to find a book series or serial they can sink their teeth into—ongoing stories that allow them to revisit to favorite characters, plotlines, or magical realms. Now, with an ever-growing list of series and serial podcasts, children and teens can dive into reading and listening this summer.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Elite short stories: how is the first episode with Guzmán, Caye and Rebe

Elite is one of the series of Netflix that most captured the public in recent years. It tells the different adventures of a group of students from El Colegio Las Encinas. Created by Carlos Montero, premiered in 2018 and has three installments. In the coming days, you can see the fourth installment that will feature new characters and conflicts.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Elite short stories presents its episode 3 with Omar, Ander and Alexis

Elite is one step away from premiering its season 4 on Netflix. After three super successful installments, the series created by Carlos Montero will have new chapters. And although they will not be present or Danna Paola ni Ester Exposito, there will be new characters and, of course, unexpected conflicts at Las Encinas school with the arrival of a very mysterious principal and his three children.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Loki Cast and Creatives Discuss That First Episode’s Reveals

Loki Cast and Creatives Discuss That First Episode’s Reveals. Warning: this article and video contain spoilers for Loki episode 1!. Loki may have finally arrived on Disney Plus, but that hasn’t stopped the flow of promotional videos! In the latest one from Marvel, Loki cast members Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku, along with director Kate Herron and head writer Michael Waldron, discuss some of the things they’re allowed to say now that the first episode has been out a few days.
MusicNo Treble

Bass & Creativity: Building a Story

The best way to engage listeners is to craft a story with your music. Today, we will take a look at ideas and methods to build a story through your improvised solos and compositions. Here’s what we’ll cover:. 0:10 – Intro. 0:31 – Raw Musical Material. 0:52 – Building a...
Books & Literaturethecreativepenn.com

Writing Non-Fiction With Personal Stories with Natalie Sisson

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:01:08 — 49.8MB) Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More. How can you write a useful self-help book with actionable tips, but also bring it to life with personal stories? How can you use a book title to attract your target market? Natalie Sisson shares her experience in writing her latest non-fiction book.
TV SeriesBBC

Writing my first episode of EastEnders

Sophie Woolley is a graduate from our Writers' Access Group for disabled writers. She recently got the opportunity to be part of a new writers' scheme at EastEnders which has led to her writing her first full episode of the show. Sophie explains how the process worked below. Watch the...
Pittsburgh, PAPitt News

CAAPP names poet Xandria Phillips as new creative writing fellow

When Xandria Phillips was growing up, they wrote poetry as a way to cope with the ups and downs of being a teenager in rural Ohio. “I was feeling things really intensely and poetry seemed like the best way to access that intensity,” Phillips said. “I also was into lyrics but I wasn’t a musician, so I think, in a sense, I felt like I was writing lyrics.”
MoviesSHOOT Online

The-Artery, Jiminy Creative Share Pride Month "Rainbow Story" Featuring Laverne Cox For SodaStream

Directed by The Artery’s Uri Schutzer, this SodaStream International brand film, entitled Rainbow Story, visualizes key moments from the life of Emmy-nominated actress and LGTBQ+ activist Laverne Cox through both live-action content and classic 2D animation. The narrative follows Cox from her childhood to the accomplished woman she is today. The animated compositions, which were led by The-Artery’s Yonatan Tal, include Cox transforming into a flying superhero, colorful parades, the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling protecting LGBTQ+ employees against discrimination, and much more.