Creative Writing Club Serial Story: Episode Eight
They kept the windows rolled up, the air conditioning locked on the coldest setting. While the red trees stood tall and silent, the car's tires buzzed against the road. Lizzie spent the drive out of the park doing the same thing she'd done on the drive in. Her eyes were fixed to one spot, digging into it, wondering what it would have in store for her. However, unlike the drive in only a few days prior, nothing outside of the car enticed her. She kept her gaze focused on her mother's oval face. She almost smiled.