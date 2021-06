Tucson Parks and Recreation will reopen recreation centers for limited use by reservation only. Centers will be open just for weight room and walking track use. All memberships will continue to be suspended through the end of the calendar year. If you would like to reactivate an existing membership or have questions about your membership, call or visit an open recreation center. Members of the public can pay the daily fee or use a membership pass. If you have questions about your membership or would like to make changes, call the Recreation Center near you. Reservations can be made beginning Sunday, June 13, at 8 a.m.