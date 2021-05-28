Saying goodbye to our Op-Ed editor, Lauren

This edition of The Lawrentian is the last for the 2020-21 school year and, with that, there is inevitable change. We wanted to provide Lauren Kelly, the outgoing Opinions & Editorials editor with the chance to say goodbye, and we also wanted to use this space to thank her for all the work she has put in these past two terms with The Lawrentian. Lauren, you have been a wonderful member of our team, and we wish you all the best as you head into your senior year with capstones gallore.