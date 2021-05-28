Cancel
Previously: After getting to know more about Waylen and Zander’s past, Ethel learned that Zander left their protest group after Waylen accidentally bombed civilians. There’s a written transmission waiting for Zander when they get back to their quarters. He taps the screen to read it, eyes flicking over the words as the corners of his mouth turn down. Ethel debates reading over his shoulder but figures it would be too impolite. Shifting her weight, she waits for him to finish.

www.lawrentian.com
Musicboisestatepublicradio.org

Clairo, 'Blouse'

Clairo returns to nimble, self-recorded acoustics on her latest single, "Blouse." This time around, there's more self possession and intent. Through notes on emotionally distant encounters, she describes how it feels to hold one's tongue, when words aren't enough to be understood. "If touch could make them hear, then touch me now," she sings. The song's pensive nostalgia stems from a familiar chord progression — think Big Star's "Thirteen" or Elliott Smith's "Say Yes." While far from being the song's centerpiece, it rouses the same warmth and care of those classics. Stripping down much of the pop and R&B stylings of her previous work, "Blouse" is a sonic reset in anticipation of Clairo's forthcoming album, Sling. It thrusts storytelling forward while revealing a much more grounded, mature side of the songwriter. Singing past anxious observations, "Blouse" never oversteps and remains composed.
RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

Big Freedia Was a Runaway Bride on the Day of Her Wedding

The rapper Big Freedia has been making music for years. She's had her music in a number of commercials, she performed the spoken word interlude in Beyoncé's "Formation," and she has become an icon in the LGBTQ+ community. On top of that, she's an author who has shared the struggles growing up around poverty and drugs that helped her become the Queen of Bounce Music.
NFLverywellfamily.com

Brandon Name Meaning

If you’re looking for a traditional masculine name with Celtic or Anglo-Saxon roots, Brandon may be the name for you. The name Brandon comes from multiple sources, with different meanings in Old English, Old Irish, and Welsh. In Old English, Brandon was originally a place-name meaning “gorse-hill.” There are at...
GolfPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Paige Spiranac Goes Green in Stunning New Post from the Links

Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? Now you can! The golf icon’s latest update tells how as she absolutely stuns in green on the green. “Want to play a round of golf with me? Now you can!” decrees Spiranac in her latest Instagram post. Fans will notice, too, that Paige looks absolutely stunning (as per usual) in her latest golfing attire.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Man Broke into a Bar

Today's joke is about a man who visited a bar he regularly drank at. However, this time, he was broke but thought he would push his luck. One day, a man who was a habitue of a bar rushed through the doors and requested them to give him three shots as fast as possible. He seemed to be out of breath and was very distraught.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

‘The Talk’ Fans Are “So Happy” for Carrie Ann Inaba After Seeing Her Latest Instagram

Viewers of the CBS daytime show The Talk haven’t been shy about how much they miss cohost Carrie Ann Inaba since she announced her leave of absence this spring. While questions about her return to The Talk continue to circulate, the Dancing With the Stars judge is wholeheartedly focused on her wellbeing. On Monday, the 53-year-old TV personality gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of how she and boyfriend Fabien Viteri spent the weekend together. “Went on a little journey to refresh the soul this past weekend. 🏕,” she wrote alongside series of photos and videos on Instagram. “We were in nature… and there is no better medicine for your spiritual well being than a dose of Mother Nature.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Kevin Federline doing now?

BRITNEY Spears fans are curious as to what the pop star's former husband and backup dancer Kevin Federline is now doing with his life. Britney has been candid about battling anxiety and had a very public mental breakdown in 2007 when she initially separated from K-Fed. 🔵 Follow our Britney...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Not Returning To The Ring Anytime Soon

Rain check? It can be very frustrating to see a wrestler appear so promising and then have everything fall apart for one reason or another. This could be anything from an injury to storyline issues to a personal situation, but what matters at the end is that they are out of the ring for whatever reason. That is the case with a certain WWE star and it might be even longer before we see a return.
Theater & DanceHollywood Reporter

Alyson Stoner

VidCon 2021: Binging With Babish’s Andrew Rea, Alyson Stoner to Return as Featured Creators (Exclusive) VidCon is back in person this October and creators like Binging With Babish’s Andrew Rea, Alyson Stoner and The Try Guys’ Ned Fulmer and Zach Kornfeld are set to return to the Anaheim…. Selena Gomez,...
Celebritiesamericantheatre.org

The Subtext: Taking Wallace Shawn Seriously

This month, a talk with with a playwriting legend, whose most apocalyptic recent works are being released this week as podcasts. Each month Brian James Polak talks to playwrights about the things usually left unsaid. In conversations that dive into life’s muck, we learn what irks, agitates, motivates, inspires and—ultimately—what...
Theater & Danceculturaldaily.com

Yasushi Shoji

Towards the end of this film (which seems to have no title besides the dancer’s name) there is a gorgeous crescendo of sound, movement and editing that packs a punch and takes my breath away. Besides being a beautiful dance short, it’s a simple reminder of the power of film in its ability to take us elsewhere, condense time and space, and marry sound, image, and movement to create a poetry of score and story.
Traffic AccidentsHollywood Reporter

Jordana Brewster

Jordana Brewster on Being Asked to Lose Weight for Roles: “I Would Carry That for Years”. Jordana Brewster returns to the big screen in a big way this weekend with two films — F9: The Fast Saga, the latest installment of the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise, and the indie The Integrity…
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Annette: Watch Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard in the New Trailer

Today Amazon Prime Video has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming film Annette. You can check out the new trailer in the player below. In Annette, Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

Rachel Zegler as Snow White Leaves Gab Users Outraged at 'Black' Actress in Role

A faction of social media users have expressed outrage over Rachel Zegler's casting in an upcoming live-action remake of Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Users of Gab, the "free speech" social media site popular with neo-Nazis and those banned from other platforms, complained en masse about a 'Black' actress being cast in the role of exiled princess Snow White.
Musicmusictalkers.com

Springsteen

The boss and killers unite. Sounds like a plot for a new Mob film, but it aint!. An eerie violin sets the scene for this collaboration. The violinist holds one note down for what seems like eternity, and in the process helps build anticipation. Brandon Flowers’ phrasing in the intro,...
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Unfrosted: Jerry Seinfeld to Star In and Direct a Netflix Film About the Creation of Pop-Tarts

Stand-up comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld will act and direct a Netflix movie about the creation of the Pop Tart. According to Variety, Seinfeld will also produce the comedy feature film, titled Unfrosted. Co-written with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder, the project is inspired by a joke he told on the stand-up stage about the world-shaking invention of Pop-Tarts. Atlas: Jennifer Lopez to Star in Netflix’s Sci-fi Thriller With Rampage’s Brad Peyton as Director.
TV & Videosnbcpalmsprings.com

“Good on Paper” Interview with Iliza Shlesinger, Margaret Cho, Ryan Hansen

Iliza Shlesinger wrote the screenplay and starred in the new Netflix romantic-comedy (or is it?) “Good on Paper.” She plays Andrea, a stand-up comic and struggling actress, who meets Ryan Hansen’s Dennis, a guy who seems too good to be true. The voice of reason here is Margaret Cho’s Margot, Andrea’s one and only best friend.