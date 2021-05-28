Cancel
UFC

A picture of the UFC’s lightweight division

By Antonio Gonzalez
lawrentian.com
 28 days ago

The UFC is the premier MMA organization in the world which hosts international talent on the biggest stage week in and week out. The UFC has been home to some of the most brutal, entertaining, talented and legendary fighters to ever step inside the octagon. Home to 8 men’s weight divisions and 4 women’s divisions, each division is home to its respective champion and contenders. But there is one division in the UFC that seems to be home to the best fighters in terms of skill and brutality. The men’s lightweight division is home to some of the most dangerous men at 155lbs from precise, hard-hitting strikers to some of the best grapplers in the sport.

www.lawrentian.com
